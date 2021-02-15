MANTEO — The Perquimans County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Manteo 80-58 Friday at Manteo High School.
The Pirates (8-3, 4-2 AAC) defeated Manteo (0-11, 0-7 AAC) in a conference game.
A’ Marion Hunter paced Perquimans with 26 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals, EJ Gatling followed with 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Kameron Hall posted 14 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals, Antwan Harris had two rebounds and three steals, Trenton Sawyer and Trequan Griffin scored six points each, while Kesian Elliott scored four points with four steals.
Sawyer added seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot, Griffin had four rebounds and two steals.
Will Waughtel paced Manteo with 23 points, while Kenyen Conti scored 13 points.
Camden 46, Currituck 42: Camden (7-5) defeated Currituck (6-5) in a non-conference game Friday at Camden County High School in Camden.
Charlie Pippen led Camden with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Andre Barnett followed with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Dasani Parker and Josiah Butts scored six points each, Carl Wallis and Jordan Cooper scored three points each, while Isaiah Hill scored a point.
Hill added 11 rebounds, Parker posted four rebounds, two assists and three steals, Cooper and Jaden Clark each had a steal, Butts had an assist, J’Ron Pendleton posted a rebound and Jayden Walton had a rebound in the win.
Carmillo Burton led Currituck with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals, Josh Rupert followed with seven points and five rebounds.
Jayden Greene had six points, a rebound, a block and a steal, Ernest Harris had five points, four rebounds and two steals, Bobby Little and Makegan Piorkowski had three points and two blocked shots each.
Little added six rebounds, while Piorkowski had five rebounds and a steal.
Traveon Powell had two points and a rebound, while Trevor Davis had a point with six rebounds and two steals.
Kemetrius Mercer and Tanner Dowdey each had a rebound, while Noah Cutler posted two rebounds.
Trinity Christian 55, Victory Christian 50: The Tigers defeated the Eagles in a league game Friday at Victory Christian School.
Kaden Harris led Victory Christian with 13 points, three assists, seven rebounds and a steal, Chris Lester followed with 12 points, two assists, a blocked shot, 10 rebounds and two steals.
Gavin Swimme posted nine points, three assists, four rebounds and three steals, Ethan Meads had eight points, an assists and four rebounds, Joshua Cartwright had eight points, an assist, a blocked shot, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Phillip Keeter posted a rebound.
Carter Jordan led Trinity Christian with 17 points, while teammate Josh Murillo scored 13 points in the win.
Hertford County 71, Pasquotank 23: The Panthers (0-10, 0-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost to the Bears (7-0, 5-0 NCC) in a league game Friday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity Christian 36, Victory Christian 31: The Tigers defeated the Eagles in a conference game at Victory Christian School on Friday.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 12 points, three blocked shots and 10 rebounds, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with 11 points, an assist, six rebounds and two steals.
Courtney Swimme scored eight points with four assists, two blocked shots, five rebounds and a steal, Olivia Cansler and Adison Pharr had a rebound each, Marlee Johnson posted three rebounds, while Morgan Siedenburg had three rebounds and a steal.
Briana Perry led Trinity Christian with 12 points, while teammate Leigh Anna Jordan scored 11 points.
Gates 43, John A. Holmes 42: The Red Barons (5-1, 5-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (7-4, 5-1 AAC) in a league game Friday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
Cailyn Nowell led Gates with 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, five steals and a blocked shot, while teammate Jaliyah Riddick scored 12 points with seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in the win.
Currituck 61, Camden 17: The Knights (6-4) defeated the Bruins (0-12) in a non-conference game Friday at Camden.
Janay Cordy led Camden with 12 points, 14 rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal, Caroline Pait and Tessa Dodson scored two points each, while Faith Underwood scored a point.
Sissy Barnett had a rebound and two steals, Pait added two rebounds and two steals, Underwood had a rebound and two blocked shots, while Dodson posted four rebounds.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Currituck, First Flight and Manteo sent athletes to compete at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championship meet at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Friday.
The events were contested in yards instead of meters.
Currituck’s Andrew Sarnowski placed 11th in the boys’ 100 breaststroke with a time of one minute, 07.33 seconds.
The First Flight girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Bella Cooper, Maura Trivette, Hadley Hedges and Briana Wilson placed 11th in the event (4:05.62).
Wilson placed eighth in the girls’ 500 freestyle (5:30.47).
The First Flight boys’ 200 freestyle relay team of Tyler Anderson, Tucker Crook, Ben Tonnesen and Brodie Nash placed 11th in the event (1:39.54).
Manteo’s Sophie Benkusky placed fourth in the girls’ 100 freestyle (53.84) and seventh in the girls’ 500 freestyle (5:27.18), while teammate Gwyn Benkusky placed 11th in the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:15.74).
First Flight’s Gray Miller placed sixth in the boys’ one meter diving event Thursday at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh with a score of 372.10.
In the men’s team competition, Carrboro won the state championship with 76 points.
Community School of Davidson was second with 70 points, Lake Norman Charter was third with 64 points, Pine Lake Prep was fourth with 53 points and Croatan was fifth with 51 points in the 28-team field.
First Flight finished tied for 20th place with Lincolnton, South Point, West Davidson, East Lincoln, Wheatmore and Franklin with three points.
In the women’s team competition, Carrboro won the state championship with 97 points.
Elkin was second with 68 points, Community School of Davidson was third with 45 points, Salisbury was fourth with 38 points and Lincoln Charter was fifth in the 28-team field with 31 points.
Manteo placed tied for 19th place with Newton-Conover with seven points, while First Flight placed tied for 28th with Croatan with a point.