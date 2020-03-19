Multiple teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area sent athletes to compete at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championship meet at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Feb. 15.
Currituck County’s Hailee Reinke represented the Knights in three events at the state meet.
Her efforts at the meet led for the junior to be named the Daily Advance’s Girls’ Indoor Track and Field Area Athlete of the Year.
Reinke placed 15th in the girls’ 1,000 meter run with a time of three minutes, 32.16 seconds. She finished 16th in the girls’ 1,600 meters with a time of 5:49.04.
Reinke was a member of the Currituck 4x800 meter relay team that placed 16th in the event with a time of 11:05.08.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Hailee Reinke, Currituck, Jr.: Area Athlete of the Year.
Ashley Lindsey, Currituck, So.: Ninth place finish in the girls’ shot put with a distance of 33-2.5 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Ashley Reinke, Currituck, Sr.: Member of the girls’ 4x800 meter relay team that finished 16th at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Jasmine Gorney, Currituck, So.: Member of the girls’ 4x400 meter relay team that finished 17th with a time of 4:41.80 and the girls’ 4x800 meter relay team this finished 16th at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Katarina Keffer, Currituck, So.: Member of the girls’ 4x400 meter relay team that finished 17th at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Serenity Doran, Currituck, Fr.: Member of the girls’ 4x400 meter relay team that finished 17th and the girls’ 4x800 meter relay team this finished 16th at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Paige Brumsey, Currituck, Fr.: Member of the girls’ 4x400 meter relay team that finished 17th at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Sarai Leigh, John A. Holmes, So.: Placed 12th in the girls’ 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.74 and finished 28th in the girls’ triple jump with a distance of 28-10.25 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Kayla Williams, John A. Holmes, So.: Member of the girls’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed eighth with a time of 1:54.80 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Bailey Rinehart, John A. Holmes, Fr.: Member of the girls’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed eighth with a time of 1:54.80 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Dymon Rankins, John A. Holmes, So.: Member of the girls’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed eighth with a time of 1:54.80 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Zacchaeu Grissom, John A. Holmes, So.: Member of the girls’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed eighth with a time of 1:54.80 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Kristiana Kuykendall, Northeastern, So.: Member of the girls’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed 11th in the event with a time of 1:56.83 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Candace Barclift, Northeastern, Sr.: Placed 20th in the girls’ 55 meter hurdles and was a member of the girls’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed 11th in the event with a time of 1:56.83 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Tyquaisha Cousette, Northeastern, Jr.: Placed 23rd in the girls’ long jump with a distance of 13-5 and was a member of the girls’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed 11th in the event with a time of 1:56.83 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
Passion Winslow, Northeastern, Sr.: Member of the girls’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed 11th in the event with a time of 1:56.83 at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.