EDENTON — John A. Holmes High School’s coaching legend Robert Woodley has tendered his resignation as head coach to pursue time off the shot clock and away from the basketball court.
Woodley, who has coached varsity boys’ basketball previously in Edenton along with stops at Pasquotank County, Virginia Beach, Virginia’s Princess Anne and Currituck County high schools, is in his 37th year coaching the sport at the varsity level. His overall record is 523-345. Woodley coached at Pasquotank for eight years and at Princess Anne for four years.
Woodley is a two-time coach of the year in North Carolina.
“I give the credit for the wins to all of the great players that I had the opportunity to coach,” Woodley said. “I thank them for allowing me to go along for the ride.”
JAHHS Athletic Director Wes Mattera added, “John A Holmes and Aces Basketball are in great debt to Coach Robert Woodley for his numerous years of service and dedication. Over the last four years, he has rebuilt our Men’s Basketball team into one of the top 1A programs across the state of NC. It was truly a blessing to be able to watch his career come full circle as he returned to Edenton and earned his 500th career coaching victory this past season. Thanks again Coach Woodley for all your time and effort over the years, as you are a huge reason why ‘Aces Pride’ is as strong as ever.
Woodley said he doesn’t want to be remembered for the wins and losses, but rather by how much he truly cared about each one of those kids as a person and for the their well being. A class act, Woodley gave a “shout out” to everyone from players to opponents.
“Thanks to my current and past superintendents, principals, athletic directors, teachers, assistant coaches, players, parents, managers, trainers, announcers, clock keepers, state people, video people, bus drivers, custodians, booster clubs, co-workers, opponents, officials, my parents and brothers and especially to my wife, our son and his family for their phenomenal support,” he said. It really took each one to make it all happen for me. I also thank God for giving me good health through it all. Thanks to the Aces, Knights, Panthers and Cavaliers – you all have a special place in my heart.”
Rather than pounding the court as players tap in layups, Woodley said he plans to take it easy.
“I plan to enjoy family time activities, church activities, play some golf and do some traveling,” he said.