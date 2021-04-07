The Albemarle Athletic Conference varsity football game between John A. Holmes and host Perquimans County has been moved from Friday night to Thursday at 7 p.m.
The game will be played on Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex, which is adjacent to Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, there is an elevated chance of inclement weather Friday and Saturday.
The winner of Thursday’s conference game secures the Albemarle Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
John A. Holmes (4-0, 2-0 AAC) is the three-time defending conference champion.
This spring season, Perquimans (4-0, 2-0 AAC) secured its first winning season since the fall 2008 campaign.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans had a 7-6 overall record in 2008.
Holmes defeated Perquimans 49-0 in a game at Holmes High School in Edenton last season on Nov. 8, 2019.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 16, Manteo 2: The Pirates (3-1, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (4-3, 2-1 AAC) in five innings of a conference game Tuesday at Manteo High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Sydnee Ballance hit a solo home run, Emma Rogers was credited with an RBI, while Jill Leary had a double.
Manteo gave up 11 hits in the game.
Perquimans scored two runs in the first inning, 10 runs in the third inning, and five runs in the fifth inning.
Manteo scored a run in the first inning and a run in the fourth inning.
Camden at Perquimans: The Albemarle Athletic Conference rivalry game will be played Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Perquimans County High School.
The game time moved up from 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Two area head baseball coaches will represent Region 1 in the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina high school showcase this summer.
Currituck County's Justin Hill and Perquimans County's Justin Roberson will be on the coaching staff of players from northeast North Carolina.
The State Games made the announcement Wednesday.
Wilson's Fike High School head coach Buck Edmundson will also be the head coach of Region 1, while Rocky Mount Academy head coach Cameron Ramsey will serve as an assistant coach for Region 1.
Varsity players in the class of 2022, 2023 and 2024 are eligible to play in this summer's showcase.
The State Games Baseball Showcase will take place June 28 - July 2 at Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park.
— State Games of North Carolina