The John A. Holmes High School boys’ basketball team defeated Northeastern 59-57 Wednesday night at Northeastern High School.
Kaveon Freshwater led Northeastern (2-1) with 17 points, Deandre Proctor followed with 14 points, Kamari Braswell posted 10 points, Zaki Evans and Deshaun Felton scored six points each, while Jakih Gramby scored four points.
The Aces (4-0) host First Flight in a non-conference game Friday.
First Flight 71, Pasquotank 31: The Nighthawks (4-1, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) secured the league win against the Panthers (0-5, 0-1 NCC) Wednesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 20 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist, Jered Gwatkin followed with 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal, Callahan Lutz added 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Seamus Flynn posted five points, four blocks, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Cooper Hawk added three blocks, three rebounds and four points in the win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northeastern 70, John A. Holmes 32: The Eagles defeated the Aces Wednesday night at Northeastern High School.
Following the win in the non-league contest, Northeastern improves to 5-0 on the season.
Edenton (2-2) returns to action today with a home non-conference game against First Flight.
CROSS COUNTRY
Area schools are set to send athletes to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship meets.
All races will be 5,000 meters.
The Class 2A races are today, while the Class 1A meet is Saturday.
All state championship races will be held at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
Currituck County will be represented in the girls’ Class 2A race by senior Hailee Reinke.
She finished 10th overall at the NCHSAA Class 2A East Regional Jan. 16 at Croatan High School.
First Flight will send both its boys’ and girls’ cross country teams to the state championships.
First Flight boys: Max Bowlin, Colin Byard, Warner Campbell, Devon Coughlin, Jackson Hannon, Henry Stecher and Tyler Sylvia.
First Flight girls: Tatum Dermatas, Lily Snow, Paulina Goping, Lucy Stecher, Maddy Wagner and Chloe Wienert.
The Nighthawk girls won the 2A East Regional team championship, while the First Flight boys took second in the boys’ competition at the regional Jan. 16.
In Class 1A, Camden County is set to send its girls’ teams to the meet.
The Bruins will be represented by Morgan Brewton, Cadence Langton, Emerson Martindale, Victoria Royal, Stella Sophia and Keeley Williams.
The Camden girls finished second overall in the girls’ team competition, while Williams finished third overall in the girls’ 1A East Regional race Jan. 16.
Jayden White will represent Perquimans County in the boys’ race.
White placed ninth overall at the 1A boys’ regional race Jan. 16 at Northside High School in Pinetown. Joining White in the boys’ race is Manteo’s Aldo Herrera.
Cape Hatteras will be represented in the girls’ state championship race by Elizabeth Muller, while Manteo will be represented by Tiffany Fenz and Madison Flynn.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, within each classification, there will be two races for each gender.
SWIMMING
Camden County, Pasquotank County and Northeastern competed in a meet at Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City Wednesday.
Camden won the girls’ team competition with 38 points, Pasquotank was second with 27 points, while Northeastern was third with eight points.
Pasquotank won the boys’ team competition with 47 points. Camden was second with 15 points, while Northeastern was third with eight points.
The Pasquotank girls’ 200 meter medley relay team of Holley Weiss, Aalysah McClease, Mallory Weiss and Jaila Manuel won the event (two minutes, 50.91 seconds).
Manuel posted the only time of 4:22.58 in the girls’ 200 individual medley, McClease won the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:39.59).
The Pasquotank boys’ 200 freestyle relay team of Lucas Norman, Jonovan Manuel, Ronald Rhodes and Ethan Hunt won the event (2:27.82), while the Pasquotank boys’ 400 meter freestyle relay team of Jalen Haist, Hunt, Chandler Walton and Norman won the event (5:40.15).
Rhodes posted the only time in the boys’ 200 meter freestyle (3:46.45), Walton posted the only time in the boys’ 200 individual medley (3.41.30) and won the boys’ 100 meter backstroke (1:43.50), Haist posted the only time in the boys’ 100 meter butterfly (1:37.16), Norman posted the only time in the boys’ 400 meter freestyle (6:51.87).
The Camden girls’ 200 meter freestyle relay team of Bianca Cornier, Caroline Oneal, Mackenzie Boose and Morgan Strecker won the event (2:24.68).
The Camden girls’ 400 meter relay team of Cornier, Victoria Royal, Oneal and Strecker posted the only time in the event (5:39.43).
Strecker won the girls’ 200 meter freestyle (2:31.03) and the girls’ 100 meter backstroke (1:19.04), Cornier won the girls’ 50 meter freestyle (34.03), and posted the only time in the girls’ 100 meter butterfly (1:28.43).
Camden’s Darrel Miller posted the only time in the boys’ 100 meter breaststroke (1:40.45).
Northeastern’s Wyatt Johnson won the boys’ 50 meter freestyle (27.96) and the boys’ 100 meter freestyle (1:07.87).