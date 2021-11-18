EDENTON — Davis Halstead is on his way up.
On Nov. 10, John A. Holmes High School held a ceremony to celebrate Halstead’s signing with the University of Mount Olive to continue his baseball career.
A center fielder for John A. Holmes, Halstead, 17, has been a starter on the team since he was a freshman.
“It feels good,” he said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. It’s a dream I always had.”
Halstead’s mother, B.B., echoed the same sentiment.
“We’re very excited,” B.B. Halstead said. “It’s been his dream since he was seven.”
Davis Halstead said he plans to study business while playing ball for the Trojans. The university holds an NCAA Division II championship for the baseball program.
Aside from pursuing a business degree, B.B. Halstead says that her son has considered coaching as well.
“He’s a natural coach. He works with two boys at the elementary school twice a week, and he’s talked about coaching before,” she said.
Present for the signing were Aces Baseball Coach Robert Jordan, Athletic Director Wes Mattera, Principal Steve Wood and Edenton/Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer.
“What really shines most about him is his work ethic,” Mattera said. “I’ve known him for several years and his skills are a tribute to his parents and coaches.”
Wood emphasized Halstead’s positivity both on and off the field.
“I’ve never seen him act in negativity towards anyone, never seen him doing anything wrong around school. He’s a good person and I’m proud of him,” Wood said.
Jordan noted some stats from Halstead’s productive career at Holmes and wished him the best for the future.
“He entered as a freshman back in 2019 and from his very first practice, it was obvious to see his skill level,” Jordan said. “Every year he’s been in this school he’s improved his game both physically and mentally. As a freshman he started on a team that made it to the third round of the playoffs and batted .271.”
As time went on, that average only rose.
“Sophomore year, our COVID year, he batted .385,” Jordan said. “And last year, he batted .442. There are very few people who have these stats. He was nominated this year for the 1A all-state team.”
Halstead’s leadership abilities were not just highlighted by his mother, but by Jordan as well.
“What really stands out is Davis’ leadership ability, his willingness to help other people. He works with 6 and 7 year old kids and works with younger players who just entered,” Jordan said. “I think he’ll have a great career.”
Speaking only briefly before the signing, Sasscer stepped forward to congratulate Halstead’s achievements, noting it is a testament to both Halstead and his coaches.
Before the pen reached the paper, Halstead offered a few words for the gathered audience.
“I want to just thank everybody for being here and supporting me along the way,” he said.
With his family by his side, Halstead then signed his National Letter of Intent to play at UMO and to follow-up on an already exuberant career with the Aces.