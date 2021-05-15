CAMDEN — The John A. Holmes High School varsity baseball team defeated Camden County 4-1 Thursday evening at Camden County High School.
The contest was an Albemarle Athletic Conference matchup.
Holmes (5-0, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) plays Class 2A program Nash Central on the road Tuesday, while Camden (0-5, 0-2 AAC) hosts league foe Manteo on Tuesday.
Perquimans 17, Columbia 3: The Pirates (4-1) defeated the Wildcats (0-7) in a non-conference game in five innings Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Jacob Meads had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Macon Winslow had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Jett Winslow had a double with two RBIs, Landon Gregory posted two hits with a double and four RBIs.
Trenton Sawyer posted two hits with an RBI, Tanner Thach, Eli Gregory and Mason Byrum each had a hit with an RBI, while Dylan Cox and Colin Roberts were credited with an RBI in the win.
Isaiah Davis and Sawyer each pitched two innings and gave up one hit. Sawyer had four strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs, while Davis gave up three runs, no earned runs, no walks and struck out three batters.
Meads pitched an inning, gave up no earned runs, no walks and struck out three batters.
Currituck 27, Bertie 0: The Knights (5-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Falcons (1-3, 0-1 NCC) in five innings of a league game Thursday at Bertie County HIgh School in Windsor.
First Flight 14, Pasquotank 0: The Nighthawks (4-0, 1-0 NCC) defeated the Panthers (0-2, 0-1 NCC) in a league game Thursday at Pasquotank County High School.
According to First Flight, pitcher Porter Braddy pitched a complete-game no-hitter for the victory.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hertford County High School hosted Currituck County in an outdoor track and field meet Thursday in Ahoskie.
According to NCRunners.com, Hertford County won the boys team competition as the Bears scored 248 points, while Currituck was second with 178 points.
In the girls meet, Currituck won the team competition with 142 points, Hertford County was second with 130 points.
Currituck earned wins from Austin Mercer (boys 3,200 meters), Colin Mann (boys 400 meters), Bryson Green (boys 800 meters and 1,600 meters), Hunter Neubeck (boys shot put and discus), Hailee Reinke (girls 3,200 meters, 800 meters and 1,600 meters), Erilyn Scaff (girls 400 meters), Savannah Merritt (girls 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles), and Ashley Lindsey (girls shot put and discus).
Meet at Manteo: Manteo hosted Camden County, Perquimans County and Cape Hatteras in an outdoor track and field meet Thursday at Manteo High School.
Camden won the boys team competition with 72.5 points, Perquimans was second with 71.5 points, Manteo was third with 65 points and Cape Hatteras was fourth with five points.
According to NCRunners.com, in the girls team competition, Camden was first with 90 points. Manteo was second with 48 points, Perquimans took third with 15 points and Cape Hatteras was fourth with four points.
Perquimans earned wins from its boys 4x200 meter relay team, Tyreese Brothers (boys 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles), its boys 4x400 meter relay team, Shaun Garcia (boys long jump) and its boys 4x100 meter relay team.
Camden earned wins from Keeley Williams (girls 100 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters), Kennedy Lighty (girls shot put), Lyla Formby (girls 300 meter hurdles), its boys 4x800 meter relay team, Dakota Williams (boys triple jump), Branden James (boys 400 meters), Emerson Martindale (girls 200 meters) and Cadence Langton (girls long jump).
Manteo earned wins from Mekhi Bias (boys 100 meters and 200 meters), Michael Mccallum (boys discus and shot put), Jayden Bailey (girls discus), Aldo Herrera (boys 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters), Tiffany Fenz (girls 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters) and its girls 4x100 meter relay team.