EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls soccer team defeated Perquimans 3-0 Thursday at Purser Soccer Complex.
Perquimans (4-6, 1-3 AAC) returns to play Monday vs. Camden County at Camden Community Park.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes (10-1, 3-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) was led in the home match by Sydney Spear and Bailey Rinehart who each scored a goal with an assist.
Hannah Hoffman added a goal, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made a save to secure the shutout win.
Camden 2, Bear Grass Charter 2: The Bruins (0-8-2) and the Bears (3-1-2) played to a tie in the non-conference match Thursday at Bear Grass Charter.
According to MaxPreps.com, Ireland Haltigan scored two goals for Bear Grass Charter.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 12, Manteo 1: The Pirates (8-2, 5-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (7-5, 3-3 AAC) in a league game in five innings Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Emma Rogers had a hit with an RBI, Sydnee Ballance went 2-for-3, Jill Leary hit a double, while Ivy Cage and Gabbi Gregory each had a hit.
Perquimans was credited with 12 hits in the win.
BOYS TENNIS
First Flight 8, Currituck 1: The Nighthawks (7-1, 6-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Knights (2-6, 0-6 NCC) in a league match Thursday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
According to MaxPreps.com, Currituck earned a win from its No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Stevenson and Cole Menteer with an 8-4 result against Griffin Ash and Smith Harrison.
First Flight secured wins in doubles from No. 1 Max Stabley and Ethan Haskie 8-3 against Noah Cutler and Tyler Sunderlin and No. 3 Jonathan Rawls and Logan Thiessen 8-1 against Kaden Underwood and Wyatt Spencer.
The Nighthawks earned wins in singles from No. 1 James Warner 6-0, 6-1 against Sunderlin, No. 2 Stabley 6-2, 6-1 against Cutler, No. 3 Christopher Young-Stone 5-7, 6-2, 1-0(10-6) against Menteer, No. 4 Haskie against Stevenson 6-0, 6-3, No. 5 Cam Summerton 6-0, 6-0 against Underwood and No. 6 Bert Weddington 6-0, 6-0 against Spencer.
POSTPONEMENTS
Due to tensions in Elizabeth City following the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday, Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools announced Thursday night all after school activities scheduled for Friday will not be held.
After school activities include athletic events involving Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools.
Northeastern’s home state playoff football game against Eastern Randolph scheduled for Friday is scheduled to be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
CORRECTION
In the April 22 story about the Pasquotank County softball team, it was incorrectly reported the win against Bertie County on Tuesday was Pasquotank’s first victory of the season.
As of Wednesday, MaxPreps.com, the website used to officially record results for the team, did not include wins against Hertford County on April 6 and April 7.
Pasquotank County has a 3-5 overall record with a 3-3 record in the Northeastern Coastal Conference this spring.
We regret the error.