EDENTON — The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team defeated Perquimans County 3-2 Tuesday at Purser Soccer Complex.
Perquimans (0-2) was led in the designated non-league match by Colin Tibbs and Dylan Cox who each scored a goal.
Cox’s goal occurred on a penalty kick. Dakota Mayo, a goalkeeper, made eight saves in the match for the Pirates.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted both teams played with nine players on each side in the match due to Holmes (1-2-1) only having 10 players available.
The Perquimans coach noted Tibbs, a freshman, continued to look good and scored in his second consecutive game.
Castle added Tibbs and Cox, a senior, have been constantly active on both offense and defense.
The Perquimans coach added Mayo, a freshman, showed a growing confidence in goal and credited both teams for playing hard in the match.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Manteo 52, Camden 40: Manteo (2-7, 2-3 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured the league win against the Bruins (0-11, 0-6 AAC) Tuesday at Manteo High School.
Janay Cordy and Faith Underwood led Camden with nine points each, Caroline Pait followed with eight points, Tessa Dodson scored seven points, Sissy Barnett scored three points, while Peyton Carver and Emily Graham scored two points.
Carver had six rebounds, Cordy had three rebounds, four assists, a blocked shot and three steals, Underwood posted two rebounds, two assists and a steal, Pait had three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot, Graham had two rebounds.
Erica Bailey led Manteo with 12 points, while teammate Brianna Fordham followed with 10 points.
John A. Holmes 29, First Flight 28: The Aces (7-3) defeated the Nighthawks (9-1) in a non-conference game Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 33, Victory Christian 24: Victory Christian lost to Bethel Assembly in a league game Tuesday at Victory Christian School.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 15 points, an assist, 10 rebounds and a steal, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with nine points, four rebounds and three steals.
Courtney Swimme had two assists, a blocked shot, six rebounds and two steals, Olivia Cansler had a rebound with a steal, Marlee Johnson and Brea Brewer each had a rebound, while Allison Bateman had a rebound and a steal.
Coleen Askew led Bethel Assembly with 10 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 71, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 68: Victory Christian secured the win in the North Carolina Christian North contest at Victory Christian on Tuesday.
Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 36 points, five assists, two blocked shots, six rebounds and two steals, Ethan Meads followed with 14 points, nine rebounds and a steal.
Chris Lester posted nine points, two blocked shots and 13 rebounds, Kaden Harris had eight points, six assists, two blocked shots, nine rebounds and two steals, Joshua Cartwright had four points, two assists, six rebounds and a steal, while Phillip Keeter had two rebounds in the win.
Josh Morris led Bethel with 31 points, Brandon Williams followed with 16 points, while Joey Patterson posted 13 points.
Currituck 59, Pasquotank 47: Currituck (6-3, 3-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Pasquotank County (0-9, 0-5 NCC) in a league game Tuesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Trevor Davis led Currituck with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal, Carmillo Burton followed with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Ernest Harris and Bobby Little had five rebounds each, Little added three points, two blocks, an assist and a steal, while Harris posted seven points, a steal and a blocked shot.
Traveon Powell had four rebounds, three steals and two points.
Pasquotank is scheduled to travel to Hertford County for a league game Friday.
Camden 56, Manteo 52: Camden (6-5, 3-3 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (0-10, 0-6 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday at Manteo.
Andre Barnett led Camden with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals, Isaiah Hill posted 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and eight points.
Carl Wallis scored nine points with a rebound, an assist and two steals, Charlie Pippen posted eight points, six rebounds and three steals in the win.
Amyas Kenyon led Manteo with 14 points, Mekhi Bias followed with 13 points, while Kenyen Conti posted 10 points.
Gates 65, Perquimans 60: The Red Barons (3-3, 3-3 AAC) defeated the Pirates (7-3, 3-2 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.