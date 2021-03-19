EDENTON — It was a festive homecoming night for the John A. Holmes High School football team.
The Aces tallied 35 first-half points en route to a 57-6 victory on Wednesday night at John A. Holmes High School.
The non-conference contest was scheduled to be played Thursday, but was moved to Wednesday to avoid inclement weather expected in the area Thursday night.
The Aces got on the scoreboard in the first quarter because of the help of their special teams.
After the Holmes defense forced North Edgecombe (1-2) to punt, Holmes’ Amareion Bunch caught the punt, picked up blocks and returned the ball down the North Edgecombe sideline.
Bunch was tackled at the North Edgecombe 2-yard line.
Holmes (2-0) took advantage of the field position on the first play following the punt return as NyQuan Twine took a handoff and scored a touchdown.
Edenton’s placekicker Loghan Wagner added the point after touchdown kick to give the Aces a 7-0 lead with 6:16 in the first quarter.
The Holmes defense was able to contain the Warriors run-first offense during the contest.
The Aces defense did not give up an offensive touchdown and forced the Warriors to either punt or turn the ball over on downs during the contest.
The Warriors had less than 20 players available for the game.
Following another North Edgecombe punt, the Aces’ second score was set up by a Fred Drew 42-yard run and a run by Malachi White, who broke multiple tackles for 22-yards to set up the offense inside the Warriors 20-yard line.
White ended the drive a few plays later with a 4-yard touchdown run to increase the Holmes lead to 14-0 with 26 seconds remaining in the first.
On the ensuing kickoff, North Edgecombe’s Nijel Eatmon settled under the kick, ran to his right and down the North Edgecombe sideline.
Eatmon returned the kickoff for a touchdown to trim the Warriors deficit to 14-6 with 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Warriors were unable to convert the point after touchdown attempt.
White added his second touchdown of the contest early in the second with a 32-yard touchdown run to increase the Aces lead to 21-6 with 10:17 in the half.
Drew reached pay dirt for the first time in the game with a 33-yard run. The Aces did not convert the PAT attempt, but the lead increased to 27-6 with 7:13 to go in the second quarter.
Late in the half, the Edenton passing game got involved in the scoring as quarterback Landen Hoggard connected with TyShiem Harris for a 40-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left in the half.
The Aces added a two-point conversion run by Teddy Wilson to take a 35-6 lead at halftime.
The Aces received the second half kickoff.
A 42-yard run by Harris set up a 29-yard touchdown run by Twine to give Holmes a 42-6 lead.
Drew, a senior, capped his homecoming game with a 43-yard touchdown run with 7:04 to go in the third quarter.
On the extra point kick attempt, the ball was pulled away by Hoggard to prevent a North Edgecombe player from blocking the ball.
While being tackled, Hoggard, who was the holder, was able to throw the ball into the end zone to Jared Droze.
Droze, a senior, caught the ball to complete the two-point conversion.
With the Aces up 50-6, the mercy-rule running clock began.
Holmes’ Carshon Norman scored a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Aces are scheduled to return to play Tuesday with an Albemarle Athletic Conference game at Camden County.
North Edgecombe is scheduled to return to game action March 27 with a home non-league contest against Camden.