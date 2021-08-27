EDENTON — The John A. Holmes High School girls tennis team defeated First Flight 5-4 Wednesday in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match.
Holmes, a Class 2A team, earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 6-0, 6-2 against Allison Hudson, No. 2 Bailey Rinehart 1-6, 6-2, 10-6 against Grace Woerner and No. 4 Liza Bond 6-0, 6-4 against Olivia Lillinston.
First Flight, a Class 3A program, secured wins in singles from No. 3 Emily Yurasek 6-4, 6-1 and No. 5 Heather Snyder 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 against Molly Harvill and No. 6 singles.
The Aces secured the match by winning two of the three doubles matches. Holmes earned wins from No. 1 doubles Spear and Rinehart 8-4 against Hudson and Yurasek and No. 2 doubles Olivia Hare and Bond 8-2 against Woerner and Lillinston.
The Nighthawks won the No. 3 doubles match with the pair of Snyder and Chloe Rose with an 8-1 result against Harvill and Hannah Hoffman.
CROSS COUNTRY
Albemarle School hosted the Tarheel Independent Conference cross country meet on Monday.
In the boys race, Albemarle School’s Donovan Sherlock finished in first place.
Terra Ceia’s Ward Howdy was second, and Northeast Academy’s Eli Thomas was third.
Terra Ceia won the boys team competition with nine points, Albemarle School was second with 15 points.
For the girls, Albemarle School’s Kyndall Banks finished in first place.
Northeast’s Sarah Sumner was second and Terra Ceia’s Ruthie Glass was third.
Terra Ceia won the girls team competition with nine points and Ridgecroft School was second with 12 points.