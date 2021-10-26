SNOW HILL — The John A. Holmes High School girls tennis team was represented at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East regional individual women's tennis tournaments Friday and Saturday at Greene Central High School.
On Friday, the Holmes doubles team of Sydney Spear and Bailey Rinehart along with singles player Ellie Spear qualified to play next weekend at Ting Park in Holly Springs in the NCHSAA 2A State Tennis Tournament.
On Saturday, Ellie Spear won the East regional singles tournament.
Edenton's Olivia Hare and Molly Harvill represented Holmes in doubles tournament.
Northeastern's Zoe Pureza and Jessica Carter qualified to compete at the regional in doubles, while Chloe Redd and Jada Simpson represented NHS in the singles tournament.