EDENTON — Over the years, the John A. Holmes (1-0) and Northeastern (0-2) high school football team rivalry has been pretty heated. Last year, the Aces bested the Eagles 34-28 with a fourth-quarter touchdown in Elizabeth City.
This year, the Aces opened their season with a convincing 43-22 win over the Eagles on Friday, at the Aces Athletic Complex in Edenton.
While the game opened with Northeastern kicking off to the Aces, the ball was mishandled and Northeastern took over the ball at the Aces’ 26 yard line.
The Eagles scored with 9:20 left in the first quarter when quarterback Deandre Proctor held on to the ball and ran for 31 yards for the first touchdown of the game. The Eagles also got a two-point conversion, starting the game at 8-0.
The Aces responded quickly, putting points on the board in the next possession. Quarterback Landen Hoggard handed the ball to Teddy Wilson who took the ball 48 yards for a touchdown. The Aces’ attempt for two-points was good with 6:40 left in the first quarter, tying the score at 8-8.
The Aces scored again in the first quarter with a 39-yard run by Malachi White with 3:56 left in the quarter. Loghan Wagner’s kick for the extra point was wide, bringing the score to 14-8.
After the Aces’ punt, Northeastern made another attempt to score. A flag for intention grounding on the second down put the Eagles in a tough spot, causing them to punt on fourth down. The punt was blocked and recovered by the Aces.
The Aces’ Quan Twine scored on a 4-yard run, bringing the score to 20-8, with 3:11 minutes left in the quarter. The attempt for a 2-point conversion fell short.
Both teams’ offenses were silent during the second quarter, until the Aces’ Jamere Sutton took a Hoggard handoff 61 yards for a touchdown with 9:12 left in the quarter. The 2-point conversion was good, bringing the score to 28-8.
The Aces scored again with 10.3 seconds in the half, this time on an blocked kick that was carried in Wilson for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, bringing the score to 36-8 at halftime.
Northeastern attempted to rally in the second half, but the Aces were able to score again with 7:52 left in the game, on a 1-yard run by Wilson. Wagner’s field goal was good, bringing the score to 43-8.
During the fourth quarter, Northeastern mounted a comeback, but it would not enough to overcome the point spread. Northeastern opened with quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by Quasi Thomas. Proctor ran the ball in for the two-point conversion, bring the score to 43-16 with 11:04 in the quarter.
After some back and forth, Northeastern was able to score again with a 4-minute possession that ended with a touchdown run by Qua’mir Webb. Proctor completed another two-point conversion, bringing the game to the final score of 43-23 with 52.6 seconds left on the clock.
After the game, Aces coach Paul Hoggard told his team not to be satisfied with one win.
“Each week we’ve got to get better,” he said. “It’s always good to beat Northeastern. But that win doesn’t mean nothing. We have to win the league to go to the playoffs.”
Hoggard, along with several other coaches noted that the team isn’t in top form at the moment, but they believe the Aces will peak at the right time — around the playoffs.
“I think if you look at the video, you’ll see a lot you wish you did differently,” Hoggard said.
The Aces are trying to find a football team to play this week. If one can not be found, they will play North Edgecombe on Thursday, March 18.
Northeastern will travel to Hertford County High School for a game Friday, March 12. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.