A John A. Holmes High School football player was selected to play in a senior all-star football game.
Teddy Wilson, a linebacker and running back, was selected to play in the 2021 North Carolina East-West All-Star high school football game.
The John A. Holmes High School athletics department made the announcement Wednesday night.
In December 2020, Wilson was selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Team North Carolina all-star roster.
The Shrine Bowl was not played in December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The East-West All-Star game is scheduled to be played July 21 at Greensboro’s Robert B. Jamieson Stadium.
BOYS TENNIS
Currituck 5, Manteo 4: Tyler Sunderlin and Noah Cutler eked out a 9-8 victory at No. 1 doubles to secure a 5-4 Currituck victory over Manteo on Wednesday at Manteo High School.
Cole Menteer won in straight sets at No. 3 singles, as did Kaden Underwood at No. 5. Currituck also collected forfeits at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
“This was a tight, evenly contested match, which could have gone either way,” observed Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “Tyler and Noah played their best doubles match of the season, and beat a team that had really handled them a week ago. All the matches were hard fought. It was a really good high school tennis match.”
Sunderlin dropped a 6-0, 7-5 decision to Cole Walker at No. 1 singles, and Cutler lost to Grayson Lewis, 7-6, 4-6, (16-14) at No. 2. Andrew Stevenson lost at No. 4 singles, 7-5, 6-4.
Currituck (2-5, 0-5 NCC) hosts First Flight on Thursday, and hosts the NCC tournament on Monday.
Bear Grass Charter 6, John A. Holmes 3: The Aces (1-7) lost to the Bears (7-2) in a non-conference match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manteo 3, Perquimans 0: Manteo 5-4, 4-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Pirates (4-5, 1-2 AAC) in a league match Wednesday at Perquimans Parks and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Cici Lowe, Hannah Hogan and Angelica Landazuri each scored a goal, Emma Ortega had an assist, while Montanta Miller recorded one save to secure the shutout win.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 4, First Flight 2: The Pirates (7-2) defeated the host Nighthawks (6-2) in a non-league game Wednesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Lexi Williams had a hit with an RBI, Carly Elliott had a hit with an RBI, Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-4 with a run, Jewel Benton went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Faith Christian registered a hit.
Christian pitched 5 innings in the circle and gave up four hits, two runs, one earned run, three walks and registered seven strikeouts for the win.
Breanne Shepherd pitched 1 innings for Perquimans and gave up a hit and struck out three batters.