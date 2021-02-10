Wes Mattera, the athletic director at John A. Holmes High School, was recognized by the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association.
Mattera was named an NCADA 2020 Citation Award recipient.
According to the association, citation award recipients have demonstrated true servant leadership to their communities, staff, and student-athletes during the past year.
Along with overseeing Edenton athletics, Mattera is an assistant coach/defensive coordinator for the Holmes football team.
Since the 2017-18 athletic year, the Aces have won three consecutive North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Wells Fargo conference cup championships in the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Other high school athletic directors recognized by the NCADA were Leslie Neal (Douglas Byrd), Qusheba Collins (Seventy First), Phil Woodward (Williamston’s Riverside), Tameka Wiggins (Havelock), Leslie Snyder (Fayetteville Christian), Derek Reeves (Hibriten), David Koontz (Ashe County), Karen Godlock (Bartlett-Yancey), Jose Garcia (South Mecklenburg) and Jeremy Clayton (Person).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pasquotank 4, Hertford County 0: The Panthers (3-0-1, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Bears in a league match Monday in Ahoskie.
Eli Mitchell, and Jalen Haist split the scoring with two goals each.
Haist, Chandler Walton, and Ethan Hunt each provided an assist in the victory.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 58, New Life Academy 52: Victory Christian (11-8, 5-1 North Carolina Christian North) defeated New Life Academy (2-8, 2-7 NC Christian North) in a conference game Monday night at Victory Christian School.
Ethan Meads led Victory Christian with 25 points, an assist and five rebounds, Gavin Swimme followed with 14 points, seven assists, two blocked shots, four rebounds and seven steals.
Kaden Harris posted 10 points, four assists, four blocked shots, four rebounds and three steals, Chris Lester had eight points, six rebounds and two steals, Grant Larabee scored a point, while Joshua Cartwright added two rebounds with a steal in the win.
Caleb Barnard led New Life Academy with 16 points, Jordan Dunn and Austen Garner added 14 points each, Noah Troxell and Caleb Winslow scored three points each, while Dantrel Lee scored two points.