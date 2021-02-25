EDENTON — Good basketball teams play their best late in games, down the stretch.
That was the case Tuesday night in Edenton, as John A. Holmes kept their poise after losing their lead in the fourth quarter.
The Aces made clutch plays, and converted crucial free throws, to overcome Pender High School by the final score of 56-50 in the first round game of the 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
Edenton [10-1] earned their entry as champions of the Albemarle Athletic Conference, while Pender [8-6], from the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, secured their bid as a wild card pick.
Edenton had not played a game in over two weeks due to a Covid-19 virus infection, and the layoff showed as the Patriots raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of the opening quarter.
At that point, Holmes coach Matt Goetsch inserted senior Fred Drew into the game, and the talented swingman brought instant energy to the Aces offense.
In close quarters, Drew scored Edenton’s first basket at the 4:54 mark. Moments later, he lofted a perfect 3-pointer from the right wing, and followed with another field goal. The seven point run tied the score 7-7, and got the Aces on track.
“Fred should probably be a starter, but I like having him come off the bench,” said coach Goetsch. “He is a spark plug that gets our engine moving.”
The Patriots would take a slim lead 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, led by forward Josef Fullwood’s six points. The Pender senior would score in every quarter on his way to a game high 20 points. A 3-pointer from Jewell Coston, and a natural three point play by R J Capehart-Jones, completed the scoring for the Aces in the first frame.
A few minutes into the second quarter, Quan Twine connected from beyond the arc as Edenton took their first lead at 19-17. The Aces turned up their defensive intensity, and would hold the Patriots to only five points in the period. Drew had another 7-point quarter, punctuated by a steal and basket as Edenton built a 29-20 lead at the half.
Pender did not make the long bus trip from Burgaw, N.C., to go away quietly. The Patriots showed their own defensive prowess, holding Edenton to just 11 points in the third quarter. With their lead cut to just two points, the Aces again got a lift from Drew, who drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to push the lead back up to five points at 38-33 with 1:54 left. They then got a strong drive to the hoop from guard Matthew Winborne to maintain a slim three point advantage 40-37 at the last break.
Edenton started fast in the final quarter. Coston made a difficult up and under layup on the baseline, and Teddy Wilson made two free throws after he was fouled on a hard drive to the basket. When Malachi White converted a three point play, the Aces seemed in control at 49-41 with 4:38 left.
However, the Patriots scored nine straight points to take the lead 50-49. The Aces kept their composure with the reliable Wilson driving hard down the left side of the lane to put Edenton back in front. Off of a steal, White got another basket, and the Aces now led 53-50 with 1:12 left in the game. After a defensive stop, Edenton controlled the ball, and Pender chose the strategy to foul, and put the Aces on the foul line.
In the one-and-one situation, Winborne calmly dropped in both foul shots, making it a two possession game. White made a foul shot to cap off his six point fourth quarter, and provide the final margin in the game.
“We shot poorly which showed our rust from the layoff, but we were very active defensively, and we took care of the basketball especially down the last minutes of the game,” said coach Goetsch. Edenton was led by Drew and his 17 points, followed by Coston with 10. White and Winborne contributed seven points each, and Wilson had six.
Edenton will face Williamston’s Riverside High School [12-0] in a second round game today.
The Knights defeated Gates County 84-42 in their first round game.