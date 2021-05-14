EDENTON — In recent seasons, Nathan Colombo has been one of the anchors on the John A. Holmes High School football team’s offensive line.
His efforts on the varsity team were recognized by the Barton College football program.
With family, friends, teammates, coaches and school administration present, Colombo confirmed his commitment to play college football at Barton College during a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at John A. Holmes High School.
Colombo, listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, was appreciative of being able to continue his football career at the college level with the Bulldogs.
“Football has taught me a lot about life; not so much about athletics, but about being a man,” Colombo said. “I’m glad that I can continue playing. I think it will help me develop as a bigger and better person.”
Colombo’s journey in football began when he was in seventh grade.
He acknowledged at first, he wasn’t great, but kept working to improve.
After his seventh grade year, Colombo made improvements.
Colombo noted his sophomore year at Holmes was a major moment in his relationship with football.
In the first game of the season against First Flight, Colombo was the starting left tackle.
“I remember being nervous and not wanting to go out there at first,” Colombo recalled.
He added he overcame the anxiety of the moment and performed.
John A. Holmes High School head football coach Paul Hoggard noted during the ceremony that Colombo was a great player for the program.
Hoggard also serves as the Aces offensive line coach.
The Holmes coach noted that Colombo is in the unique company of athletes who have been able to obtain a scholarship to play football in college.
Barton College, an NCAA Division II program, restarted its program this academic year.
Before then, the college last sponsored a football team in 1950 when the college was known as Atlantic Christian College.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barton delayed its first season from fall 2020 to late February.
This spring, the Bulldogs played five games. The April 11 game against Louisburg was designated as an exhibition.
Colombo acknowledged that he recently visited Barton College, which is located in Wilson.
While he and the program plan the build together, Colombo acknowledged that he believes he can be a great addition to the Bulldogs.
Whatever position the Barton coaching staff wants Colombo to play, he is ready to perform.
Another attraction about Barton to Colombo was the close-knit feel the campus has; just like John A. Holmes High School has.
As a three-year starter for the Aces, Colombo was a three-time Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference team selection as an offensive lineman.
He helped Holmes win three conference championships and secure three NCHSAA 1AA East regional championship game appearances.
On Tuesday, the Eastern North Carolina Football Coaches Association named Colombo to the Spring 2021 1A/2A All-Area team as an offensive lineman.
Colombo will be taking more than accomplishments away from his time as an Ace.
“It’s a brotherhood,” he said. Colombo added that he formed strong connections with his teammates at Holmes.
He credits football and the relationships for helping him develop as a young man.