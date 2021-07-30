John A. Holmes junior Noah Whitley made up for a lost 2020 boys golf season due to the COVID-19 pandemic with another notable season in 2021.
His accomplishments this year led to Whitley to be named The Daily Advance Area Athlete of the Year in boys golf.
He was the Daily Advance Area Athlete of the Year in boys golf in 2019.
Whitley placed second at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East regional tournament on May 3 at Lakewood Country Club in Salemburg.
At the regional Whitley posted a round of 10-over-par 82.
He finished three shots behind the regional champion.
His individual score allowed Whitley to qualify to compete in the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship Tournament at Firefox Resort and Golf Club’s red course on May 10.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the state championship tournament was limited to one round instead of the customary two rounds.
Whitley shot 12-over-par 84 to finish tied for 26th place.
During the regular season, Whitley had a nine hole average of 39.
According to The Chowan Herald, Whitley was named the 2021 Albemarle Athletic Conference Athlete of the Year and an all-conference selection in boys golf.
Instead of an in-person interview, The Daily Advance provided questions to Whitley on his season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the area athlete of the year?
Whitley: It is very rewarding to be recognized as the area athlete of the year. It acknowledges my hard work and dedication and is a great honor to receive.
Daily Advance: What were some of your personal goals before the season?
Whitley: My biggest goals were to win regionals, and also place high in our state championship.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with the COVID-19 protocols?
Whitley: COVID-19 made the 2021 season challenging, but I was also thankful to see my sport continue through difficult circumstances.
Daily Advance: How did you handle not being able to complete your high school golf season last year?
Whitley: It was tough bringing my sophomore season to a close so fast, but pushed me to be the best I could be the next year.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to place second at the regional tournament?
Whitley: Winning was my main goal knowing I had what it took to do so, but coming in second was still a rewarding achievement and makes me want to continue to do better myself to win my senior year.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to improve your place at the state tournament from your freshman year to this year?
Whitley: Improving my placement in the state championship from my freshman year was one of my biggest goals and showed my hard work was paying off; moving me up in the overall rankings.
I hope to put in the work to be a serious contender my final year of high school.
ALL-AREA TEAM
Among area counties with high schools boys golf teams (Camden, Currituck, Chowan, Pasquotank and Perquimans), Currituck County and John A. Holmes high schools were the only two that had athletes compete in a postseason tournament.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Whitley, Jr., John A. Holmes: Area Athlete of the Year.
Jack Eckerd, Fr., Currituck County: Tied for sixth place (7-over-par 79) at the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional on the Wedgewood Public Golf Course in Wilson on May 3. NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship tournament qualifier at Pinehurst No. 6 on May 10.
During the regular season, Eckerd had a nine hole average score of 40.
Tyler Sunderlin, Sr., Currituck County: NCHSAA Class 2A East regional qualifier at the Wedgewood Public Golf Course in Wilson on May 3. During the regular season, Sunderlin had a nine hole average score of 44.