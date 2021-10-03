The John A. Holmes High School football team defeated Pasquotank County 42-6 Friday night at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City.
The varsity game was a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup.
Holmes (3-2, 2-1 NCC) jumped out to a commanding lead in the first quarter.
On the first play of the game, Holmes defensive back Dj Capehart recovered a Pasquotank fumble and returned the ball 21-yards for a touchdown.
With 11:47 remaining in the first quarter, the Aces held a 6-0 lead.
The Aces added a touchdown run by Quan Twine.
Twine added the 2-point conversion run to increase the Holmes lead to 14-0 with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter.
Holmes added its second defensive score of the game when Divon Ward recovered a Pasquotank fumble and returned the football 47 yards for a touchdown.
Holmes placekicker Mark Perez added the point-after-touchdown kick to increase the Aces lead to 21-0 with 4:23 remaining in the quarter.
The Aces added a score late in the first quarter on a Capehart 12-yard touchdown pass to Ireal Hills with 1:28 remaining in the quarter.
Holmes led 28-0 at the start of the second quarter.
Holmes running back Malachi White scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 35-0 early in the second quarter.
Capehart scored on a 4-yard touchdown with 2:55 remaining in the second quarter.
Holmes led Pasquotank 42-0 at halftime.
Pasquotank (0-4, 0-3 NCC) avoided the shutout when junior running back Darrion Carver scored a touchdown on a 79-yard run with 11:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Twine finished the game with five rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown, Capehart added two rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown.
The Aces ran the ball 21 times for 165 yards in the game, while only throwing the football once for a touchdown.
On defense, Ward, a sophomore linebacker, led the Aces with eight total tackles with a sack, while senior defensive lineman Tyrese McCleese followed with seven total tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.
Pasquotank finished the game with 34 rushes for 127 yards. Carver led the Panthers with 10 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, while teammate and fellow running back John Burgess, a senior, had 15 carries for 45 yards.
The Aces and Panthers are both scheduled to play Northeastern Coastal Conference games this Friday, Oct. 8 as the Aces welcome Currituck County to Edenton, while the Panthers head to Roanoke Island to play Manteo.
Holmes' home game Friday will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Camden County 34, First Flight 6: The Class 2A Bruins (3-3, 2-1 NCC) defeated the Class 3A Nighthawks (2-3, 1-2 NCC) in a conference game Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Up next on Friday, Oct. 8, Camden hosts conference leader in Northeastern, while First Flight travels to Ahoskie to play Hertford County in league games.
Currituck County 42, Manteo 28: The Class 3A Knights (3-3, 2-1 NCC) defeated longtime rival in Class 2A Manteo (0-6, 0-3 NCC) in a league game Friday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Currituck quarterback Makegan Piorkowski completed 4 of 13 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan Fisher led Currituck with nine carries for 137 yards and a touchdown, Damon Gerres followed with four rushes for 68 rushing yards and a score, while Piorkowski had six carries for 41 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Currituck's Damon Duke had a 15-yard touchdown catch, Carmillo Burton had a 4-yard touchdown catch, while Damien Hicks had two catches for 55 yards.
Currituck placekicker Noah Simpson made all five of his point-after-touchdown kicks in the win.
VOLLEYBALL
Victory Christian def. Suffolk Christian Academy (Va.): The Eagles (11-2, 6-1 NCCAA North) defeated the Knights (2-7, 2-6 NCCAA North) in three sets of a league game Friday at Victory Christian School.