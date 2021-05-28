EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls tennis team defeated Bear Grass Charter 9-0 Wednesday in a non-conference match at John A. Holmes High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes (8-0) earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 8-0 against Kristin Ingalls, No. 2 Bailey Rinehart 8-2, No. 3 Carson Ray 8-1, No. 4 Ellie Spear 8-0, No. 5 Olivia Hare 8-2 and No. 6 Trinity Copeland 8-0.
The Aces swept doubles matches with wins from No. 1 Rinehart and Ray 8-2, No. 2 Sydney Spear and Olivia Hare 8-0 and No. 3 Ellie Spear and Molly Harvill 8-1.
BASEBALL
First Flight 16, Hertford County 2: The Nighthawks (9-0, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Bears (1-9, 1-5 NCC) in a league game Wednesday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.