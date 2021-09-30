KILL DEVIL HILLS — The John A. Holmes High School girls tennis team defeated First Flight 5-4 Wednesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes (10-1, 7-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) earned wins in the conference match in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 6-4, 6-1 against Allison Hudson, No. 2 Ellie Spear 7-5, 4-6, 10-6 against Grace Woerner and No. 4 Liza Bond 6-1, 6-3 against Olivia Lillinston.
First Flight (4-3, 4-3 NCC) earned victories in singles from No. 3 Emily Yurasek 6-1, 6-4 against Bailey Rinehart, No. 5 Heather Snyder 6-1, 6-3 against Olivia Hare and No. 6 Annalise Hyder 6-2, 7-5 against Molly Harvill.
The Aces clinched the dual team match with victories in doubles from No. 1 team of Sydney Spear and Rinehart with an 8-0 score against Hudson and Yurasek and No. 2 Ellie Spear and Olivia Hare with an 8-6 result against Woerner and Lillinston.
First Flight’s No. 3 doubles team of Snyder and Chloe Rose defeated Bond and Harvill 8-6.
BOYS SOCCER
Northeastern 1, Currituck 1: The host Knights(2-4-1, 1-3-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) and the Eagles (8-2-1, 3-1-1 NCC) played to a tie Wednesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
First Flight 7, Pasquotank 0: The Nighthawks (5-1-1, 4-0-1 NCC) defeated the Panthers (6-2, 2-2 NCC) in a conference match Wednesday at Pasquotank County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Hugo Sanchez had two goals and two assists, Colin Byard had two goals with an assist, Dylan Rich had a goal with an assist, Dominic Marino scored a goal, while Phoenix Wooten had an assist.
First Flight goalkeeper Colin Rhodes made two saves for the clean sheet.
Pasquotank is scheduled to head to Northeastern on Monday for its next match.
Camden 3, John A. Holmes 1: The Bruins (5-4, 1-4 NCC) defeated the host Aces (2-6, 0-4 NCC) in a league match Wednesday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Xavier Neal scored two goals, Wyatt Schratwieser had a goal with an assist, while Jacori Sutton had an assist.
Holmes’ Loghan Wagner scored a goal.
Camden goalkeeper Graham Burgess made seven saves for the win. Holmes goalkeeper Jacob Emminzer made nine saves in the match.
CROSS COUNTRY
Pasquotank County High School hosted a Northeastern Coastal Conference meet on Wednesday.
Camden County, Currituck County, First Flight, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank had athletes participate in the 5,000 meter races.
In the women’s meet, Manteo’s Madison Flynn won the race with a time of 20 minutes, 20 seconds.
First Flight’s Tatum Dermatas and Claire Meads placed second and third, respectively.
Camden’s Keeley Williams was fourth, while First Flight’s Alexa Hallac placed fifth.
Currituck’s Jasmine Gorney placed seventh, Holmes’ Amanda Turner was 11th, Pasquotank’s Trinity Brooks placed 27th, while Northeastern’s Quanasia Gatling was 35th in a 38-athlete field.
Camden won the girls team competition with 37 points. First Flight was second with 38 points, and Currituck placed third with 50 points.
In the men’s race, First Flight’s Warner Campbell won the race with a time of 16:34.
First Flight’s Chase Matis, Devon Coughlin and Jackson Hannon placed second through fourth, respectively.
Camden’s Dennis Gutierrez finished fifth, Currituck’s Gavin Jessup placed sixth, Manteo’s Ezekiel Leary placed 14th, while Northeastern’s Yahan Wood finished 29th in the 36-athlete field.
First Flight won the boys team competition with 19 points, Currituck was second with 49 points, Camden was third with 69 points, while Manteo was fourth with 104 points.