The John A. Holmes High School girls tennis team defeated Northeastern 9-0 Wednesday evening in a dual team match at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
Entering the Northeastern Coastal Conference match against Northeastern, Holmes (13-1, 9-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) had won nine consecutive matches and needed to defeat Northeastern to claim a share of the conference dual team championship.
Northeastern (13-1, 9-1 NCC) entered the match undefeated in league play and needed to defeat the Aces to secure the outright conference dual team championship.
NHS defeated Holmes earlier in the season on Aug. 26 in Edenton by a 5-4 result.
The match was initially scheduled to be played Thursday, but because of the threat of inclement weather Thursday, the match was moved to Wednesday.
One of the notable singles matches was at No. 1 between Holmes’ Sydney Spear and Northeastern’s Zoe Pureza.
Entering the match, both had 10 or more wins at No. 1 singles during the season.
Spear entered the match with a 13-0 record in No. 1 singles, whie Pureza had a 10-2 record.
Spear won the first set 6-4. In the second set, Pureza led 4-3, but Spear would take a 5-4 lead.
The final game of the second set went to deuce.
On match point, Spear ended with a point at the net. Spear, a senior, celebrated with a fist pump.
Spear won the match 6-4, 6-4 to complete her regular season with a 14-0 overall record in No. 1 singles.
The No. 3 and No. 6 singles matches needed tiebreakers to decide the winners.
Northeastern’s Chloe Redd faced Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart in the No. 3 singles match.
Rinehart won the match 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(10-5).
Holmes’ Molly Harvill took on Northeastern’s Emma Montero in No. 6 singles.
Harvill rallied from a first-set deficit to defeat Montero 1-6, 7-5, 1-0(10-7).
Holmes’ Ellie Spear defeated Northeastern Jessica Carter 6-1, 6-3 in No. 2 singles. Holmes’ Liza Bond defeated Jada Simpson 6-3, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
Aces’ Olivia Hare defeated Mary Ellen Foreman 6-3, 6-2 in No. 5 singles.
The No. 1 doubles match between Holmes’ Sydney Spear and Rinehart and Northeastern’s Pureza and Carter was competitive.
Pureza and Carter both had their moments scoring points early in the match to help the NHS duo take a 2-1 lead.
The Holmes duo rallied as Sydney Spear and Rinehart were able to score at the net.
The Aces took a 3-2 lead in the match and would eventually lead 7-5.
With the Eagles serving and the Aces leading 40-30, Sydney Spear would end the match with a point.
Holmes defeated Northeastern 8-5 in No. 1 singles.
Aces’ Ellie Spear and Hare defeated Redd and Simpson 8-3 in No. 2 doubles. Holmes’ Bond and Harvill defeated Foreman and Montero 8-3 in No. 3 doubles.
“I thought that we played pretty well but as is the nature of tennis, that does not always translate to winning the point/game/set/match,” Northeastern tennis coach Pat Thornton said in a statement after the match. “The two teams had lots of long points that we didn’t win. There were some great shots on both sides — some really good tennis was played on the NHS courts tonight by both teams. Edenton just finished off more points to win the games and therefore the matches.”
Both teams will be recognized as co-Northeastern Coastal Conference champions, but they will play a tiebreaker dual team match likely next Thursday, Oct. 14 at a neutral site.
The winner of the tiebreaker match receives the conference champion designation for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A girls tennis dual team state playoffs.
Before the tiebreaker match, both teams will have their athletes compete in the conference Class 2A Individual Regional qualifier tournament on Monday, Oct. 11 at John A. Holmes High in Edenton.
The qualifier tournament begins at 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Northeastern Coastal Conference individual tournament will be held with all conference teams including Class 3A programs Currituck and First Flight and Class 2A schools Holmes, Northeastern, Hertford County and Manteo.
BOYS SOCCER
Perquimans 7, North East Carolina Prep 1: The Pirates (4-3, 1-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Huskies (1-2, 0-2 FRC) in a league match Wednesday at Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
Perquimans was led by Austin Glover who scored three goals and added an assist. Tony Riddick, Colin Tibbs, Collin Roberts and Tre Griffin each scored a goal, while Oscar Zuniga had an assist.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted that despite the score, he felt Perquimans did not play well.
The coach added he thought there was too much individual play and not enough team play by the Pirates.
Castle noted Perquimas will have to play better next week in league games against Gates and Riverside.
Camden 3, Pasquotank 1: The Bruins (6-5, 2-5 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (6-4, 2-4 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at Pasquotank County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Wyatt Schratwieser scored two goals and added an assist, Avery Gray scored a goal, while Xavier Neal and Hunter Midgett each had an assist.
Camden goalkeeper Graham Burgess made six saves for the win.
First Flight 6, Northeastern 1: The Nighthawks (7-1-1, 6-0-1 NCC) defeated the Eagles (9-3-1, 4-2-1 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Manteo 8, John A. Holmes 0: Manteo (7-2-1, 6-1-1 NCC) defeated the Aces (3-7, 0-5 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at Louis A. Midgette Athletic Complex on the campus of Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Grey Clark scored two goals, Aiden Braswell, Amyas Kenyon, Alonzo Hernandez Torres, Cristian Deleon Ventura and Justin Ortega each scored a goal.
Trent Hayman scored a goal and added an assist, Ivy Midgette added two assists, while Dylan Jones posted an assist.
Manteo goalkeeper Cody Weaver made three saves, while Holmes goalkeeper Jacob Emminzer made 11 saves on 19 shots on goal.
CROSS COUNTRY
Currituck County High School hosted a meet at Maple Park in Barco on Wednesday.
According to NC.milesplit.com, in the boys race, First Flight’s Warner Campbell won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds.
First Flight’s Jackson Hannon was second (17:47), Currituck’s Gavin Jessup was third (17:59).
First Flight’s Chase Matis was fourth, while Currituck’s Riley Lenz was fifth.
Camden County’s Dennis Gutierrez was seventh, Manteo’s Ezekiel Leary placed 18th, Hertford County’s Austin Chadwick was 28th, John A. Holmes’ Izak Hines placed 29th and Quavion Martin of Northeastern placed 32nd in a 43-athlete field.
First Flight won the men’s team competition with 22 points, Currituck was second with 39 points, Camden placed third with 73 points, Manteo finished fourth with 108 points, while Hertford County was fifth with 139 points.
In the girls race, Currituck’s Kylee Dinterman won the race with a time of 20:21.
Manteo’s Madison Flynn was second (21:26), Camden’s Keeley Williams placed third (21:41).
First Flight’s Alexa Hallac and Tatum Dermatas placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Holmes senior Amanda Turner placed 10th, while Northeastern’s Quanasia Gatling placed 33rd in a 36-athlete field.
Currituck won the women’s competition with 41 points.
Camden was second with 51 points, First Flight was third with 51 points, while Manteo finished fourth with 79 points.
VOLLEYBALL
Camden def. Northside-Beaufort: The Bruins (17-0) defeated the Panthers (14-2) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Northside High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s McKayla Knauss had 11 kills, Tessa Forehand had eight kills, Kenison Parker posted seven kills, Carlyn Tanis posted six kills, Peyton Carver had four kills and Jade Mitchell had one kill.
Carver had five service aces, Knauss had four aces, Parker and Sydney Tatum had two aces each, while Adisyn Russell had an ace.
Parker and Mackenzie Boose had one block each.
Tanis had six digs, Russell had five digs, Sam Smith, Tatum and Carver posted four digs each, Knauss had three digs, Kamryn Nash had two digs, while Parker and Forehand had one dig each.
Carver led the Bruins with 21 assists, while Tatum followed with 14 assists.