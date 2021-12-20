BARCO — Relying on a strong defensive performance, the Currituck County High School Knights defeated rival Camden County High School Bruins by a final score of 52-48 Friday night.
The Northeastern Coastal Conference tilt was close throughout, but decided in a fast-paced fourth quarter. The victory was keyed by Knight players Luke Morgan and Damien Hicks, both of whom scored six points in the final eight minutes.
Neither team could get going offensively in the opening period. At the 4:28 mark, Camden led 4-3, and the score at the first break was just 9-7 in favor of Currituck.
Morgan's first points of the night, a 3-pointer from the right corner, got the Knights going, while the Bruins were led by Isaiah Hill. The senior drove strong to the basket, and had five points to lead Camden. Trying to protect the rim, Currituck center Ernest "Tre" Harris picked up two personal fouls, and had to go to the bench for most of the first half.
The scoring picked up in the second quarter as Camden outpointed Currituck 18-12, enabling the Bruins to take the lead 25-21 at the half. Bruin Charlie Pippen led the way with nine points, showing his offensive versatility with a left-hand drive down the lane, a long three-point shot, and a perfect 4-4 performance from the free throw line.
After a 3-pointer by Bruin Romeo Paxton, and a basket from point guard Andre Barnett, it looked like Camden would take a seven-point lead into the locker room. However, Currituck junior R.J. Seymore connected on a 35-foot heave at the buzzer to narrow the Bruin advantage to four points.
Currituck held Camden to just five points in the third frame, settling in to a 3-2 zone defense with the 6-foot, 6-inch Harris protecting against Bruin drives. The Bruins could not hit their perimeter shots, while the Knights got penetration by Burton with three baskets in the quarter. Morgan's short jump shot gave Currituck the lead 34-30 at the final break.
"We tried different defenses to find one that would work best," said Currituck coach Byron Powell. "We finally settled in to the 3-2, and Tre (Harris) did a great job defending and rebounding. Yes, our players coming off the bench really contributed. Tanner Dowdey played key minutes, and Hicks was very strong on the offensive boards."
Hicks had two putback baskets early in the final quarter to increase the Currituck lead. Hill had a steal and breakaway basket to boost the Bruins, followed by a 3-pointer from the left corner by Jordan Cooper. Paxton got Camden within four at 45-41 with his third 3-pointer of the game.
However, The Knights scored the next four points on a field goal by Morgan, and two free throws by Burton. Currituck would then hold off the Camden press as the clock expired.
Despite holding the Knights to just 52 points, Camden coach Mark Harnly was not happy with his team's defense.
"We gave them too many easy baskets," he said. "We should have stopped their drives, and taken some charges, and we didn't do that. We have to take more pride in our defense."
Burton, who led the Knights with 14 points, was one of three Currituck players in double figures. He was followed by Morgan with 13, and Hicks with 12.
Pippen led Camden with 14 points, tying Burton for game-high honors. Hill followed with 11 points, while Paxton and Barnett contributed nine points each.
The Camden-Currituck girls' game was canceled because several players from one of the teams were in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure, an official said.