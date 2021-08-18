The Currituck County High School football team finished the spring 2021 season on a high note.
The Knights were able to end the COVID-19 shortened season with two consecutive wins for a 3-2 overall record.
The Knights will attempt to carry over the momentum of the end of the spring season to the fall 2021 season.
Currituck returns a number of players who started during the spring season this fall.
Expected to lead the offense this fall is senior quarterback Makegan Piorkowski.
Piorkowski led the Knights in passing yards and touchdown passes during the spring. He is expected to be helped by senior wide receivers Ernest Harris and Carmillo Burton.
Eric Newman played running back last season and is listed as a wide receiver this season.
Piorkowski, Newman and Harris were all Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team selections for the spring season.
Seniors Toby Austin and Robert Rogers along with junior Ben Thibodeau are some of the returning offensive linemen from last season expected to anchor the line this fall. Austin and Rogers were all-conference selections from the spring campaign.
On defense, seniors Ja’Zion Ferebee and Aiden Herring are two of the top returning tacklers for the Knights this fall.
Both were all-conference performers during the spring season.
Noah Simpson will also contribute on special teams as a placekicker and on defense at linebacker.
During his junior season, Simpson was selected to the Spring 2021 NCC All-Conference first team as a kicker and the all-conference second team as a linebacker.
When it comes to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs, the Knights will play in the Class 3A tournament if they qualify.
The NCHSAA confirmed realignment of its classifications during the spring. Currituck along with First Flight moved from Class 2A to Class 3A for the next four-season cycle.
The Northeastern Coastal Conference will be a Class 2A/Class 3A league for the next four seasons.
The Knights were previously a Class 3A program in 2012.
Joining the Knights and Nighthawks in the conference are Class 2A schools John A. Holmes, Manteo, Camden County, Northeastern, Hertford County and Pasquotank County.
Essentially the winner of the Currituck at First Flight game on Oct. 29 will secure the top Class 3A school designation out of the Northeastern Coastal Conference for the NCHSAA Class 3A state playoffs.
Currituck begins its season Friday with a home non-conference game against Virginia’s Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.
In recent seasons, NSA has been one of the more competitive teams in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA).
After an open date on Aug. 27, Currituck returns to play Thursday, Sept. 2 on the road in Chesapeake, Virginia against Hickory High School.
Currituck concludes non-conference play with a home game against Norfolk, Virginia’s Lake Taylor High School on Friday, Sept. 10.
Lake Taylor was the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 state runner-up during the spring 2021 season.
Currituck begins Northeastern Coastal Conference play Sept. 17 on the road at Hertford County.
The Knights end the month of September with a home game against Camden County in the Byrd Bowl.
The Knights are set to host Pasquotank for homecoming on Oct. 15.
Currituck’s home regular season finale and senior night is scheduled against Northeastern on Oct. 22.
Paul Bossi, who is set to begin his fourth season leading the program, has guided the Knights to the state playoffs in two of his first three seasons.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCHSAA state playoffs for the spring 2021 season were reduced in order to expedite the spring football season.
Currituck County roster: No. 1 Ja’Zion Ferebee (RB/LB, Sr.), No. 2 Makegan Piorkowski (QB, Sr.), No. 4 Damon Duke (WR/CB, So.), No. 5 Carmillo Burton (WR/CB, Sr.), No. 6 Damien Hicks (WR/LB, Jr.), No. 7 Ryan Fisher (RB/S, Jr.), No. 8 Ernest Harris (WR/DE, Sr.), No. 9 Austin Hill (WR/CB, Jr.), No. 10 Noah Simpson (MLB/RB/K, Sr.), No. 11 Adonis Cordy (RB/CB, Sr.), No. 12 Nick Simpson (OL/DE, Jr.), No. 13 James Hair (WR/CB, Sr.), No. 15 David Saunders (RB/LB, Jr.), No. 17 Eric Newman (WR/LB, Sr.), No. 20 Luke Kuwik (WR/CB, Jr.), No. 21 Joshua Schmidt (OL/DE, Jr.), No. 22 RJ Seymore (QB/OLB/CB, Jr.), No. 24 Marcello Cherry (RB, Jr.), No. 30 Damon Gerres (RB/MLB/SS, So.), No. 33 Luke Baratta (RB/MLB, So.), No. 38 Ethan Binckley (RB/WR, So.), No. 40 Willie Toliver (OL/DL, Sr.), No. 44 Eli Binckley (RB/LB, Fr.), Caden Barth (OL/DL, Fr.), Grayson Richardson (OL/LB, So.), Bradley Peterson (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 54 Aiden Herring (MLB, Sr.), No. 55 Ben Thibodeau (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 61 Thor Draves (OL/DL, Fr.), No. 62 Toby Austin (T/DT, Sr.), No. 65 River Houck (OL/DL, So.), No. 70 Robert Rogers (OL/DL, Sr.), No. 72 Jeffrey Maddy (OL/DL, So.), No. 73 Steadman Reynolds (OL/DL, So.), No. 75 Nathan Bennett (OL/DL, Sr.), No. 77 Jeffrey Klugh (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 79 Tyler Outlaw (OL/DL, Jr.), No. 81 Aston Dunning (RB/CB, So.), No. 82 Tenajee Burgess (RB/LB, So.), No. 89 AJ Bartolotta (WR/DE, Sr.).