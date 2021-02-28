CAMDEN — For nearly three and ½ quarters, Friday night’s varsity football game between First Flight and Camden County wasn’t the cleanest of games.
The final seven-plus minutes of the game made up for the sluggish start.
Both teams combined to score 21 points in the final minutes of the contest.
The final touchdown of the contest was dramatic.
Nighthawk quarterback Porter Braddy scored the game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to help First Flight defeat Camden 20-14 at Camden County High School.
The game was the season opener for both teams during the spring football season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association football campaign was delayed from mid-August 2020 to Friday because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
For most of the non-conference game that was played in cold and light rain, First Flight held the lead.
Trailing 13-6 in the fourth quarter, Camden mounted its best offensive drive of the game.
Camden starting quarterback Sam Guill and Jaden Clark were at the center of the drive.
Clark, who is listed as a quarterback on the roster, also lined up at running back during the game.
With the help of the Camden offensive line, Guill and Clark gained positive yards into First Flight territory.
Guill took a snap from center, ran to his left, dove and reached the football just inside the pylon for a 10-yard touchdown run to cut the First Flight lead to 13-12 with 57 seconds remaining.
Instead of kicking the point after touchdown for one point and the tie, Camden decided to go for the two-point conversion and the lead.
On the next play, Clark took the pitch to his left and went into the end zone to complete the two-point conversion to give the Bruins their first lead of the game at 14-13.
With 57 seconds remaining, the Nighthawks received the ensuing kickoff. A return by First Flight’s Cole Tomlin set up the Nighthawks inside Camden territory.
Camden had a chance to end the game as a First Flight pass attempt was dropped by a Camden defender in the end zone with 22 seconds remaining.
The potential interception by the Bruins could have all but ended the game. The incomplete pass gave the Nighthawks another chance.
First Flight made the most of it.
Braddy took the shotgun snap, ran to his left past Camden defenders and dove into the end zone for a touchdown.
Braddy, a junior quarterback, was mobbed by his teammates in celebration.
The touchdown gave the Nighthawks a 19-14 lead with 12 seconds to go. First Flight converted the point after touchdown kick to increase its lead to 20-14.
After the ensuing kickoff, Camden got the ball near midfield.
Camden’s multiple attempts in the final seconds to reach the end zone were unsuccessful.
A Johmar Hernandez 26-yard touchdown run on fourth down to give the Nighthawks a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Hernandez, a senior, had a good game running the ball, but left the game late in the first half due to an injury.
Camden got its first big break in the second quarter.
With the Nighthawks backed up deep inside their 10-yard line, First Flight attempted to punt the ball, but the ball was inadvertently hit by one of First Flight’s blockers in the back field to create a fumble.
Camden’s Kody Jopp, a senior, recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to trim the First Flight lead to 7-6 with 58 seconds left in the second quarter.
Camden was unsuccessful on the point after touchdown attempt as a miscue on the extra point kick attempt turned into scramble play by Clark to find a receiver in the end zone.
Clark’s pass was incomplete.
The Camden defense did what it could to keep the team in the game. With the Nighthawks threatening to score, the unit forced First Flight into a turnover on downs in the game.
First Flight intercepted a Camden pass with six minutes left in the game. That led to a Nighthawks touchdown to give the visitors a 13-6 lead.
Up next, Camden (0-1) hosts Currituck County (1-0) in the annual Byrd Bowl, while First Flight (1-0) goes to Manteo (0-1) to play its Dare County rival in the annual Marlin Bowl.
SPECTATORS: Before the game, Camden County High School announced that it had over 200 tickets available to sell for spectators to watch the game at the field.
Fans were encouraged to socially distance and wear a face covering while at the game.
Another smaller allotment of tickets by the school was given to First Flight.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday, Feb. 24, which allowed outdoor sporting facilities that seats less than 5,000 people to increase their capacity from 100 spectators to 250.
The executive order went into effect Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. until March 26.
Spectators at sporting events have been limited during the pandemic.
Perquimans County at Riverside: The Pirates' road game in Williamston against the Knights on Friday was not played due to field conditions.
There is no confirmation if the game will be played later this season.