MERRY HILL — The Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School varsity baseball team defeated Greenville’s The Oakwood School 8-7 Thursday in the second round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
The game was played at Lawrence Academy.
Oakwood ends its season with a 4-5 overall record.
LAAS (11-7-1), the No. 4 seed in the East region, advances to Saturday’s quarterfinal game at No. 1 seed Kerr-Vance Academy (9-7) in Henderson.
The winner of Saturday’s scheduled quarterfinal game advances to the NCISAA state semifinal round on Tuesday.
John A. Holmes 24, Southern Wake Academy 0: The Aces (2-0) defeated the Lions (0-2) in a non-conference game Thursday at Hicks Field in Edenton.
Currituck 4, Camden 3: Currituck (4-0) rallied from an early deficit to defeat Camden (0-3) in a non-conference game Thursday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Charlie Pippen and Robbie Beckner each registered a hit with an RBI, while Cody Ives and Jaden Clark each had two hits in the game.
Ives pitched four innings, gave up six hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out seven Currituck batters.
Clark went two innings, gave up two hits, an earned run, a walk and struck out four batters.
J.H. Rose 4, Perquimans 1: J.H. Rose (3-1), a Class 3A program, defeated Class 1A program Perquimans (3-1) in a non-conference game Thursday at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Tanner Thach went 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and an RBI, Jett Winslow went 2-for-3, while Avery Biggs and Jackson Russell each recorded a hit.
Thach pitched four innings, gave up one hit, one earned run, five walks and struck out seven batters.
Mitch Jones and Ryker Galaska each had a hit with an RBI, Danny Sadler and Wade Jarman each recorded an RBI for the Rampants in the win.
Rose’s Grayson Myrick pitched seven innings, gave up six hits, an earned run, a walk and struck out five batters for the complete game win.
First Flight 7, Manteo 0: Manteo (0-4) lost to First Flight (3-0) in a non-conference game Thursday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight pitcher Porter Braddy earned the win on the mound for the Nighthawks.
SOFTBALL
Lawrence Academy 9, Albemarle School 0: The Colts (8-5), the No. 4 seed in the state playoffs, lost to the Warriors (13-6) in the second round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs Thursday at Albemarle School.
Lawrence Academy advances to the NCISAA state semifinals against No. 1 seed Halifax Academy (11-3) Tuesday.
NCHSAA playoffs: Because of expected inclement weather Friday, third round games scheduled on Friday were postponed until Saturday.
Camden will host Vance Charter School in a Class 1A playoff game at 4 p.m., while Currituck will host Randleman in a Class 2A playoff game at 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Currituck County hosted a 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference outdoor track and field with Bertie and Northeastern Wednesday.
The Currituck girls 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 meter relay teams were the only participants in their respective events.
Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop, a freshman, won the girls 100 meters, the 200 meters, Jessica Jenkins won the girls high jump and Emani An-Hicks, a freshman, won the girls long jump.
Currituck’s Serenity Doran won the girls 400 meters, Ashley Reinke won the girls 800 meters, Hailee Reinke won the girls 1,600 and 3,200 meters, Savannah Merritt won the girls 100 meter and the 300 meter hurdles, Ashley Lindsey won the girls shot put and the discus events.
In the boys competition, Currituck was the only team that competed in the 4x400 and the 4x800 and the 4x200 meter relay events.
Northeastern’s 4x100 meter relay team won the event.
Northeastern’s Juan Riddick won the boys 100 meters and 200 meters, while Quavion Martin won the boys 300 meter hurdles.
Currituck’s Collin Mann won the 400 meters, Bryson Green won the 800 meters, Gavin Jessup won the boys 1,600 meters, Austin Mercer won the boys 3,200 meters, Eric Newman won the boys 110 meter hurdles, Hunter Neubeck won the boys discus and Lucas Bailey won the boys long jump.
Bertie’s Daniel Hoggard won the boys triple jump event, while teammate Shamar Bass won the boys shot put.
Currituck won the girls team competition with 88 points, Northeastern was second with 34 points and Bertie was third with six points.
In the boys competition, Currituck won with 88 points, Northeastern was second with 34 points, and Bertie was third with six points.
Meet at Manteo: Manteo hosted Camden County, Gates County and Cape Hatteras in a conference outdoor meet at Manteo High School on Wednesday.
Manteo earned wins from the boys 4x200 meter relay, Hart Vandzura in the boys pole vault, Jayden Bailey in the girls pole vault and the discus, Mekhi Bias in the boys 100 meters, Jania Charity in the girls 100 meters and the 200 meters, Michael Mccallum in the boys discus and the shot put, Reid Gilreath in the boys 110 meter and the 300 meter hurdles, the boys 4x800 meters, Tiffany Fenz in the girls 1,600 meters and the 3,200 meters, the boys 4x100 meters, Dylan Sharp in the 200 meters and Aldo Herrera in the 3,200 meters.
Camden earned wins from Keeley Williams in the girls 400 meters and the 800 meters, Cadence Langton in the girls long jump, Kennedy Lighty in the girls shot put, Branden James in the boys 400 meters, Dennis Gutierrez in the boys 800 and the 1,600 meters, Christian Carrion in the boys triple jump and the long jump and the boys 4x400 meter relay.
Manteo won the boys competition with 116 points, Camden was second with 89 points and Cape Hatteras was third with 18 points.
In the girls competition, Camden won with 67 points, Manteo was second with 61 points, Gates was third with 11 points, and Cape Hatteras was fourth with six points.