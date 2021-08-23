Northeastern’s season opener at Bertie County scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20 was not played.
John A. Holmes High School announced Friday, Aug. 20 its season opener in Edenton on Friday, Aug. 27 will not be played because their opponent was placed in COVID-19 protocol.
The Aces were scheduled to play Bertie County on Aug. 27.
As of Monday afternoon, Holmes has not announced a replacement opponent for Aug. 27.
VOLLEYBALL
Victory Christian def. Trinity Christian: The Eagles (1-0) began their season with a win in Greenville against the Tigers (0-2) Friday.
Cape Hatteras def. John A. Holmes 25-22, 25-18, 25-21: The Aces lost to the Hurricanes in a non-conference match Friday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Kenston Forest (Va.) def. Albemarle School 25-19, 25-13: Kenston Forest defeated Albemarle School in two sets Saturday in a tournament at Southampton Academy (Va.).
BOYS SOCCER
Trinity Christian 5, Victory Christian 2: The Eagles (0-1) lost to the host Tigers (2-0) in Greenville Friday.