MANTEO — The Manteo High School varsity football team defeated Pasquotank County 32-16 Friday night at Manteo High School.
The contest was a Northeastern Coastal Conference game between the Class 2A programs and Manteo's homecoming game.
Pasquotank began the game with a touchdown on its first offensive play of the game.
Christopher Morgan added the 2-point conversation on a run to increase the Panther lead to 8-0.
Manteo responded with consecutive touchdowns.
At the end of the first quarter, Manteo led 16-8.
Manteo added a touchdown run by Bryson Sherrod with 32 seconds remaining.
Manteo added a 2-point conversion run to extend the lead to 24-8.
Manteo led 24-8 at halftime.
Manteo added a touchdown in the third quarter to take a 32-8 lead into the fourth quarter. The Panthers added a score in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to 32-16.
Manteo was able to stop a Pasquotank offensive drive late in the game.
Manteo (1-6, 1-3 NCC) and Pasquotank (0-5, 0-4 NCC) are set return to action this week as Pasquotank goes to Currituck County on Friday night, while Manteo plays at Northeastern on Thursday night.
Perquimans 28, Washington County 6: The Pirates (3-2, 1-2 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the host Panthers (2-3, 1-1 FRC) in a league game Friday at Washington County High School in Plymouth.
According to MaxPreps.com, Colby Brown completed 6 of 14 passes for 101 yards with an interception.
Saquaon Kearse led Perquimans with 17 carries for 285 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Shavoris Lewis, Jr. had two rushes for 50 yards, Kirk Brown, Jr. added 40 yards on two rushes, Colby Brown had 27 rushing yards on two four rushes and Sivar Cox ran for six yards.
Perquimans tallied 408 rushing yards with four touchdowns in the game.
Kameron Hall led the Pirates with 67 receiving yards, while Kearse and Kirk Brown, Jr. each had 17 receiving yards.
Up next, Perquimans hosts Bertie in a league game this Friday, Oct. 15 on Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.
Washington County goes to Williamston to play Riverside on Tuesday and to Gatesville to play Gates County on Friday, Oct. 15.
BOYS SOCCER
Victory Christian 3, Great Hope Baptist (Va.) 2: Victory Christian (7-3-1) defeated Great Hope (2-1-1) in a non-conference match Friday in Chesapeake, Virginia.