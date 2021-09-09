MANTEO — The Manteo High School boys soccer team defeated Currituck County 6-0 Wednesday at Manteo High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo (3-1, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) earned the win in the league game with the help of Amyas Kenyon who scored three goals with an assist.
Trent Hayman had a goal with an assist, Aiden Braswell and Grey Clark each scored a goal, Spencer James and Jonah Baum each added an assist in the victory.
Manteo goalkeepers Gody Weaver (three saves) and Jonathan Hernandez (two saves) combined for the clean sheet.
Currituck (0-2, 0-2 NCC) returns to action Sept. 15 against visiting Camden County.
John A. Holmes 3, North Pitt 2: The Aces (2-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (4-2) in a non-conference match Wednesday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Loghan Wagner scored a goal with an assist, Connor Copeland and Axel Preciado each scored a goal for the Aces.
Holmes goalkeeper Jacob Emminzer made six saves on eight shots for the win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northeastern 8, Washington 1: The Eagles (7-0) defeated the Pam Pack in a non-conference match at Washington High School Wednesday.
Winners for NHS in singles were Zoe Pureza, Jessica Carter, Chloe Redd, Jada Simpson, Mary Ellen Foreman, and Emma Montero. Macie Braymiller also won in exhibition singles.
Winners in doubles for the Eagles were Chloe Redd/Jada Simpson and Mary Ellen Foreman/Emma Montero.
Washington’s Olivia Paszt and Laci Campbell won their No. 1 doubles match 8-5.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. First Flight 25-19, 25-16, 25-11: The Pirates (8-0) defeated the Nighthawks (3-1) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Eby Scaff led Perquimans with 12 kills, Tori Williamson followed with 10 kills, Daven Brabble had nine kills, Symiaya Leary had three kills, Ariel Lewis had two kills and Ashlynn Ward had a kill.
Maddie Chaulk, Williamson and Scaff had two service aces each, Brabble had three total blocks, Scaff had two blocks, while Ward had one total block.
Macie Cooper had 10 digs, Williamson had seven digs, Scaff had six digs, Ward had five digs, Chaulk and Brabble had three digs each, Lewis had two digs, Leix Williams, Ellie Jackson, Leary and Kaileigh Nixon each had a dig.
Chaulk had 22 assists, Jackson followed with seven assists, Madelyn Stallings had four assists and Cooper had an assist in the win.
Albemarle School def. Northeast Academy 26-24, 25-7, 25-16: The Albemarle school varsity volleyball team won their conference opener versus Northeast Academy Wednesday.
The Lady Colts (5-3-1, 1-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) were led by sophomore Madelyn Delosreyes with six aces, 17 service points, five assists and two kills. Sophomore Sydney Abeyounis added six aces and nine kills.
Junior Ava Morris added six aces with 19 service points and three kills.
The Lady Colts were also helped in the contest by Miranda Parker’s six kills, two aces and Addie Proctors two aces and 10 assists.
The next game was Thursday at Lawrence Academy.
Currituck def. Hertford County 19-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12: The Knights (1-4, 1-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Bears (0-2, 0-1 NCC) in a conference match Wednesday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.