MANTEO — The Manteo High School varsity boys soccer team defeated Northeastern 2-0 Thursday evening at Manteo High School.
The match was a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Aiden Braswell and Trent Hayman each scored a goal, while teammate Alonzo Hernandez Torres registered two assists.
Manteo senior goalkeeper Cody Weaver made two saves to record the clean sheet.
Northeastern (11-4-1, 6-3-1 NCC) returns to play Monday with a match at home against Currituck County.
Up next, Manteo (9-3-1, 8-2-1 NCC) hosts Camden County on Wednesday, Oct. 27.