The Manteo High School boys soccer team is set to play Greene Central High School in the North Carolina High School Class 2A men’s soccer East regional championship game Tuesday.
Manteo (14-3-1) is the No. 4 seed in the region and will play at No. 2 seed Greene Central (24-1).
Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Greene Central High School in Snow Hill.
Manteo defeated the region’s No. 1 seed Clinton 2-1 in overtime on Thursday in the fourth round of the playoffs at Clinton High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Aiden Braswell and Oscar Rivera each scored a goal, while teammates Justin Ortega and Damien Rivera each posted one assist in the win.
Walker Spell score a goal, while Daniel Adasiak assisted on the goal for Clinton (19-3-2).
After the NCHSAA realigned its member schools in the spring, Manteo moved from Class 1A to Class 2A beginning this fall.
The winner of Tuesday’s East regional championship match will advance to the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship match and will play either Shelby or Lincolnton.
CLASS 3A
Western Alamance 2, First Flight 1: The No. 1 seed Nighthawks (15-2-1) in the East region lost to the No. 21 seed Warriors (17-5-1) in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3A men’s soccer state playoffs Thursday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Noah Barrett scored a goal, Gael Villegas-Duran had a goal with an assist, while Ian Bacchus had an assist in the win.
Western Alamance advanced to the NCHSAA Class 3A East regional championship match to play No. 6 seed Lee County (19-4-2), while the Nighthawks’ season ended in the fourth round.