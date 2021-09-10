CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association wants the public about a growing trend in internet scamming. There are hundreds of Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube events being promoted, sometimes within prominent online groups, that appear to be real live streams, but are phishing for your personal information, and sometimes trying to install malware on your device.
These posts appear to be legitimately scheduled live streams and be associated with a high school or state association. However, when you click on the link, you are typically asked to enter personal information in order to gain access to the video. These are fake. Do not enter any information.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, scams like this have been on the rise. At the start of the 2021-22 school year, there are hundreds of these events being circulated for the beginning of high school sports.
“Scammers know that people are looking for ways to follow their local high school team without being able to attend due to the pandemic,” said NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations James Alverson. “This is quick and easy way for someone to take advantage of the high school sports fanbase and our member schools. We want to do everything we can to ensure that fans of our member schools do not fall prey to these scammers.”
The NFHS Network is the official video streaming platform of the NCHSAA. Many of its member schools are utilizing this platform for their own broadcasting needs. However, during the regular season, many schools have decided to use other entities to do their live streaming. Please check with your local high school athletic department for the correct location to watch your favorite team safely.
When on social media, the NCHSAA maintains a single official account on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms. The official account for each platform is @NCHSAA for Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook you can find the Association at facebook.com/NCHSAA. Some scammers use NCHSAA logos and other marks to try and deceive you, but there is only one official account for each platform controlled by the NCHSAA and no sport-specific accounts will be created or used to promote our events.
— NCHSAA
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. Washington County 25-3, 25-11, 25-4: The Pirates (9-0, 3-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Panthers (0-3, 0-2 FRC) in a league game Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Tori Williamson had a team best five kills, Daven Brabble had four kills, Eby Scaff, Symiaya Leary and Ariel Lewis posted three kills each, Lexi Williams had two kills, while Kaileigh Nixon posted a kill.
Maddie Chaulk and Williamson led the Pirates with seven serve aces each, Scaff and Leary followed with five aces each, Brabble and Lewis had four service aces each, while Nixon had an ace.
Williams had one solo block, Joliegh Connor and Brabble had two digs each, Nixon, Williams and Williamson each posted a dig.
Chaulk had seven assists, Nixon had six assists, Ellie Jackson had five assists, while Williamson had an assist in the victory.
Camden def. First Flight: The Bruins (3-0, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Nighthawks (3-2, 2-1 NCC) in three sets of a league match Thursday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Currituck def. Manteo: The Knights (2-4, 2-1 NCC) defeated Manteo (1-4, 0-3 NCC) in four sets of a league match Thursday at Manteo High School.
Lawrence Academy def. Albemarle School 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19: The Colts (5-4-1, 1-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost to the Warriors (6-2, 1-1 TIC) in a league game Thursday at Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill.
According to MaxPreps.com, Albemarle School’s Sydney Abeyounis had 16 kills, Miranda Parker had 12 kills, Ava Morris had six kills, Tyra Gutierrez and Addie Proctor had two kills each, while Madelyn Delosreyes posted a kill.
Abeyounis and Morris had five service aces each, Parker had three aces and Proctor had one ace.
Parker led the Colts with three solo blocks, Abeyounis had two solo blocks, while Morris and Gutierrez had one block each.
Delosreyes had four digs, Morris followed with three digs, Parker had two digs, while Jasmine Mcknight had a dig.
Proctor had 18 assists, while Delosreyes followed with eight assists.