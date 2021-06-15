Multiple area schools are set to compete in North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoff tournaments this week.
The NCHSAA released the baseball brackets for its four classifications Sunday afternoon.
The first round is set to be completed by this evening.
In the Class 1A tournament, Perquimans County (12-2, 8-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured a berth in the tournament as a conference champion. By a random draw, the Pirates were designated as the No. 1 seed in the East Region of the tournament.
Perquimans is scheduled to host No. 16 seed Ocracoke in a first round game today at 5 p.m. at Perquimans County High School.
Ocracoke (7-5, 4-2 Atlantic 5) earned a berth in the tournament as an at-large team from the Atlantic 5 Conference.
The Dolphins finished second in the Atlantic 5 Conference this spring.
The contest is scheduled to be streamed online live on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
A paid subscription is required to watch the game either on the website or on the Android or Apple apps.
John A. Holmes (11-3, 5-3 AAC), who finished second in the Albemarle Athletic Conference this season, secured a berth in the tournament as the No. 12 seed in the East region.
The Aces are set to travel west to play No. 5 seed Roxboro Community School in a first round game today at 6 p.m. The baseball field is located at 627 Patterson Drive in Roxboro.
Admission is $7.
The Bulldogs (6-4, 5-1 North Central Conference) were the co-champion of the North Central Conference this season with East Wake Academy.
In the Class 2A tournament, First Flight (13-0, 10-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference), the champions of the NCC, was designated as the No. 6 seed in the East Region and will host No. 11 seed East Duplin in a first round game today.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
The Panthers (10-3, 10-2 East Central Conference) placed second in the East Central 2A Conference this spring.
WRESTLING
Area athletes are scheduled to compete in the NCHSAA Individual East Regional tournament today.
The Class 2A tournament is scheduled to be held at Croatan High School, while the Class 1A tournament will be held at Rosewood High School.
Both tournaments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Northeastern Coastal Conference completed its outdoor championship meet Friday at Northeastern High School.
The meet was suspended Wednesday because of inclement weather.
Currituck’s Lucas Bailey won the boys 100 meters (11:14 seconds), Northeastern’s Yahan Wood was second, while Currituck’s Patrick Stuart was third.
First Flight’s Cole Tomlin won the boys 200 meters (22.84). Northeastern’s Shamar Sutton was second, while Pasquotank’s John Burgess placed third.
First Flight’s Henry Stecher won the boys 400 meters with a time of 50.94. Teammates Tomlin was second, while Dominic Marino was third.
First Flight’s Warner Campbell won the boys 800 meters with a time of two minutes, 01.00 seconds. Currituck’s Bryson Green was second, while his teammate Riley Lenz was third.
First Flight’s Devon Coughlin won the boys 1,600 meters with a time of 4:54.00. Currituck’s Vavin Jessup was second, while Greene was third.
Coughlin also won the boys 3,200 meters (12:15.00). Jessup was second, while Currituck’s Austin Mercer was third.
Hertford County’s Brian Eley won the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.84. Northeastern’s Quavion Martin was second, while Patrick Stuart was third.
The Northeastern boys 4x100 meter relay team of Sutton, Jordan Jones, Jalen Melson and Wood won the event with a time of 46.04.
Pasquotank’s relay team of Justin Brothers, Ethan Hunt, Christopher Morgan and Burgess were second, Currituck’s relay team of Angel Castanon, Stuart, Damon Duke and Collin was third.
Hertford County won the boys 4x200 meter relay 1:36.70. Pasquotank’s relay team of Brothers, Hunt, Noah Halfacre and James Lumsden were second, First Flight’s relay of Marino, Stecher, Noah Adams and Aiden Pipkin were third.
First Flight’s 4x400 meter relay team of Tyler Sylvia, Max Bowlin, Stecher and Campbell won the event (3:50.00).
Currituck’s Green, Lenz, Mann and Michael Sweeney were second, while Hertford County placed third.
In the girls competition, Hertford County’s Jada Lloyd won the event with a time of 26.54 seconds.
Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop was second, while Pasquotank’s Trinity Brooks placed third.
First Flight’s Madison Pugh won the girls 400 meters with a time of one minute, 05.24 seconds. Teammates Maggie McNinch was second and Stella Bryson was third.
First Flight’s Maddy Wagner won the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:27.20. Teammates Mya Salch was second and Tatum Dermatas was third.
First Flight’s Dermatas won the girls 1,600 meters (5:45.70). Currituck’s Hailee Reinke was second, while First Flight’s Lucy Stecher was third.
Currituck’s Reinke won the girls 3,200 meters with a time of 14:00.50. First Flight’s Lucy Stecher was second, while Currituck’s Jasmine Gorney was third.
Currituck’s Savannah Merritt won the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 55.44. Northeastern’s Jessica Jenkins was second, while teammate Quanasia Gatling was third.
Hertford County won the girls 4x100 meter relay event with a time of 52.74.
Northeastern’s relay team of MyAsiah Hoffler, Ashanti Sutton, Jenkins and Gallop were second, while Currituck’s relay team of Merritt, Haley Dozier, Kaya Andersen and Cailyn Gionet was third.
Hertford County won the girls 4x200 meter relay event 1:49.30.
First Flight’s 4x400 meter relay team of Salch, Maddy Wagner, Ncinch and Dermatas won the event with a time of 4:34.80.
Currituck’s relay team of Doran, Ashley Reinke, Erilyn Scaff and Gorney were second.
First Flight won the women’s team conference championship with 153.50 points. Currituck County was second with 121 points, Northeastern was third with 67.50 points, Hertford County placed fourth with 61 points, Pasquotank County was fifth with 22 points and Bertie County was sixth with eight points.
Currituck County won the men’s team competition with 132 points. First Flight was second with 118 points, Hertford County was third with 104 points, Northeastern was fourth with 73 points, Pasquotank County was fifth with 43 points and Bertie County was sixth with 28 points.
Up next is the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East Regional meet at Croatan High School on Friday.