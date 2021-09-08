A bill that would reduce the authority of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association passed the North Carolina Senate. The North Carolina Senate passed House Bill 91 Wednesday.
According to the N.C. General Assembly Senate roll call vote transcript, the bill (Accountability and Fair Play in Athletics) passed in the Senate by a 28-14 vote with eight non votes because of excused absences.
The bill's passage in the Senate was essentially on party lines.
Twenty-seven Republicans voted for the bill with one Democrat voting in favor of the bill.
Fourteen Senate Democrats voted against the bill.
Sen. Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan), who represents District 1 (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties), voted for passage of the bill.
Sen. Ernestine Bazemore (D-Bertie) of District 3 (Beaufort, Bertie, Martin, Northampton, Vance and Warren counties) did not vote on the bill due to an excused absence.
The passage of the bill in the Senate is one of the final steps towards the bill becoming law in the state.
If the bill is passed by the N.C. House of Representatives and then signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, the legislation would — among other changes — require the North Carolina State Board of Education to oversee the North Carolina High School Athletic Association via a "memo of understanding."
The NCHSAA is an organization that oversees high school athletics for more than 400 member high schools in the state.
Most members of the NCHSAA are public high schools.
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker released a statement Wednesday evening following the passage of the bill in the Senate.
“The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors is disappointed that HB 91 (6th Edition) passed the Senate today. We believe that this bill is unnecessarily prescriptive and leaves in place many requirements that are not in the best interests of our member schools and student athletes," Tucker said.
"NCHSAA Board Members and Staff had been working diligently with several legislators on an amendment to HB91, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding draft, both which align with many of the central issues legislators have expressed concerns with, including membership dues, penalties, and gate revenue shares. Unfortunately, these documents and numerous recent decisions by the Board of Directors over the past year have essentially been dismissed; but if given the opportunity for these items to be heard and viewed, it would demonstrate a willingness on the part of NCHSAA leadership to address expressed concerns for the betterment of the organization.
Our hope now rests with the members of the House of Representatives, and it is hoped they will at least look at the work we have done in a draft MoU we shared with the State Board of Education. To be clear, we will continue to fight “the good fight” on behalf of the 427 member schools that are the NCHSAA."
Area high schools Bear Grass Charter, Bertie County, Camden County, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Currituck County, First Flight, Gates County, Hertford County, Edenton's John A. Holmes, Manteo, Mattamuskeet, Northeastern, Ocracoke, Pasquotank County, Perquimans County, Williamston's Riverside, South Creek and Washington County are members of the NCHSAA.