The North Carolina High School Athletic Association football state playoffs are set to begin tonight.
Northeastern, John A. Holmes, Manteo and Perquimans will play in first round games in the East region of their respective tournaments.
In the 2A tournament, Northeastern (4-2) is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 seed Kinston (5-1) at 7 p.m.
Today’s game will mark the third time since 2015 the two programs have played in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
Kinston defeated visiting Northeastern in the third round of the playoffs in 2015, while NHS defeated the visiting Vikings in the second round of the 2018 state playoffs.
According to MaxPreps.com, Demetri Holmes leads Kinston in passing this season with 768 yards with eight touchdowns this season.
Iverson Ward is the top running back with 231 yards and two touchdowns, while Caleb Gooding leads the team with five rushing touchdowns.
Josh Holloway leads the Vikings with 239 receiving yards, while Shilyk Poole has 224 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Mechaelin Davis leads the Vikings with 45 total tackles on the season.
Northeastern senior quarterback Deandre Proctor leads the team with 958 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes. He also leads the team with 611 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Juan Riddick, a senior running back, is second on the team with 468 rushing yards with two touchdowns, while fellow senior running back Qua’mir Webb leads the team with six rushing touchdowns to go with 369 rushing yards.
Jerron Hinton, a senior wide receiver, leads NHS with 228 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Shamar Sutton is second on the team with 223 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs.
Jamison Fletcher, a junior, leads NHS with 56 total tackles.
Today’s game can be heard on the radio on 104.9 FM in the Elizabeth City area.
The winner of the game plays the winner of the No. 2 Clinton vs. No. 7 Eastern Randolph first round game in the second round.
Princeton at John A. Holmes: The No. 4 Aces (5-0) welcome the No. 5 Bulldogs (7-0) to Edenton for a first round game in the 1AA tournament today at 7:30 p.m.
Princeton is a run-first team.
According to MaxPreps.com, Princeton has tallied 2,559 rushing yards on the season.
Princeton’s Jaydon Brooks, a junior tailback, leads the team with 1,113 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns.
Christian Perris is second on the team with 495 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Jake Stapleford leads the Bulldogs with 28 total tackles on the season.
Paul Edens leads the team in passing this season.
Holmes is also a run-first offense as the Aces have tallied over 1,000 yards this season.
Malachi White, Fred Drew, NyQuan Twine and Teddy Wilson have been the key running backs for the team this season.
Landen Hoggard leads the Aces in passing yards this season.
Wilson is one of the top defenders on the team at linebacker. Tyrese McCleese is a difference maker on defense on the defensive line for the Aces.
The winner advances to the second round and plays the winner of the No. 8 Manteo at No. 1 Tarboro first round game.
Perquimans at Bear Grass Charter: The No. 6 Pirates (4-1) head to Martin County to play the No. 3 Bears (3-1) in a first round game in the 1A tournament today at 7 p.m.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans has thrown for 934 yards on the season. A’marion Hunter, a junior quarterback, leads the team with 832 yards and eight touchdowns.
Antwan Harris leads the Perquimans rushing attack with 533 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Hunter is second on the team with 346 rushing yards, while EJ Gatling is third with 337 rushing yards.
Perquimans has rushed for 1,622 rushing yards on the season.
Colby Brown has 102 passing yards, 299 rushing yards and 265 receiving yards this season.
Gatling has 348 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Joseph Askew, a senior, leads Perquimans with 57 total tackles.
The winner of the game advances to the second round and plays the winner of the No. 7 North Duplin at No. 2 Northampton County first round game.
Manteo at Tarboro: No. 8 Manteo (2-4) is tasked to upset the defending 1AA East regional champion in No. 1 Tarboro (5-0) in the first round today at 7 p.m.
According to MaxPreps.com, Tarboro has rushed for 1,882 rushing yards on the season. Jalen Razor leads the team with 461 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.
Micah Taylor leads the Vikings with 39 total tackles.
Manteo has rushed for 1,387 yards this season.
Today’s game can be watched online on the NFHSnetwork at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
A paid subscription is required to watch the game.