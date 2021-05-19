CHAPEL HILL — A Camden County High School softball player was recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Kamryn Nash was the recipient of the NCHSAA Performance of the Week Award on Tuesday afternoon.
Nash was also honored with John T. Hoggard High School softball player Icess Tresvik and Chapel Hill High School boys tennis player Dennis Perumov.
Their performances occurred during the week of May 10-15.
According to the NCHSAA, Nash, a junior on the Camden softball team, led the Bruins to their first State Championship in any team sport in school history. The shortstop was masterful in the field while batting 6-9 with two triples and four runs scored.
Nash was named the 1A MVP.
Nash led the Bruins to the state championship series title on May 15 at Davie County High School in Mocksville.
The winners were recognized on the NCHSAA’s website and on the association’s social media accounts.
BOYS TENNIS
The Northeastern High School boys tennis team competed in the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual Doubles State Championship Tournament on Friday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary.
Alex Kockler and Simeon Hurdle along with Michael Carter and Wilson Wysor competed in the single elimination tournament.
Both lost in the first round.
North Lincoln’s Alex Carver and Riley Carroll defeated Kockler and Hurdle 6-3, 6-2.
Fred T. Foard’s Luke Fountain and Graham Wright defeated Carter and Wysor 6-1, 6-2.
The Northeastern duos had standout seasons.
Carter and Wysor won the Northeastern Coastal Conference Individual Doubles tournament championship on April 26 and finished second at the NCHSAA Class 2A East Regional at Greene Central on May 8.
Kockler and Hurdle were second in the conference tournament championship and placed third at the East regional.
BASEBALL
Hertford County at Northeastern: Northeastern swept Hertford County in a doubleheader Friday.
Both games were Northeastern Coastal Conference matchups.
In the first game Northeastern won 11-0. Jordan Winslow got the win on the mound and struck out six.
Winslow threw a no-hitter in a mercy win after four innings.
NHS’ Carter Stevenson went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs. At the plate, Winslow went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs, Cayden Dudley went 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, and Deandre “Biggie” Proctor went 2-for-2 with a walk and 2 stolen bases.
In the second game, the Eagles won 18-4.
Cayden Dudley got the win on the mound, giving up no earned runs and striking out two. Eric Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk and three steals.
Carter Stevenson went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, Blake Doughtie went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Proctor went 2-for-3.
North Lenoir 7, Perquimans 6: The Pirates (4-2) lost to the Hawks (4-2) in a non-conference game Friday at North Lenoir High School in LaGrange.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Jackson Russell hit a two-run home run, Jett Winslow went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Landon Gregory went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Tanner Thach had a hit with two runs scored.
Luke Cannon led North Lenoir by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Currituck 5, Bertie 4: The Knights (6-0, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Falcons (1-4, 0-2 NCC) in a league game Friday afternoon at Bertie County High School in Windsor.
According to MaxPreps.com, Currituck’s Braden Williams went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Tanner McNeal had a hit.
McNeal pitched four innings, gave up three hits, four runs, no earned runs, four walks and struck out five batters.
Noah Simpson pitched 1 ⅔ innings, gave up three hits, no earned runs and struck out two batters, while Crile Crisler pitched 1 ⅓ innings, and struck out two batters.
Bertie’s Carter Wells had a hit with two RBIs, while Noah Cottle had a double with two RBIs.
Wells pitched an inning and gave up a hit, two runs, no earned runs and a walk, while Zander Mizelle pitched six innings, gave up four hits, two runs, two earned runs, three walks and posted four strikeouts.
First Flight 7, Pasquotank 0: The Nighthawks (5-0, 2-0 NCC) defeated the Panthers (0-3, 0-2 NCC) in a league game Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Pasquotank’s Josh Wise, Griffin Stueber and Ethan Overton each had a hit in the game.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northeastern 9, Bertie 0: The Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Falcons (0-2, 0-2 NCC) in a league match Monday at Northeastern.
According to MaxPreps.com, the Eagles earned wins in singles from No. 1 Ellie Hornthal 6-1, 6-1 against Miranda Meldick, No. 2 Chloe Redd 6-0, 6-0 against Kaitlin Hoggard, No. 3 Zoe Pureza 6-0, 6-0 against Grace Hoggard, No. 4 Jessica Carter 6-1, 6-0 against Rachael Hoggard, No. 5 Mary Ellen Foreman 6-0, 6-1 against Sophie Hoggard and No. 6 in singles 6-0, 6-0 against Harmon Chassidy.
NHS earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Hornthal and Pureza 8-0 against Grace Hoggard and Meldick, No. 2 Redd and Carter 8-0 against Kaitlin Hoggard and Rachael Hoggard and No. 3 Emma Montero and Abby Furst 8-0 against Alexis Parker and Sophie Hoggard.
NOTE: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect name for one of the NCHSAA's Performance of the Week award recipients.
The correct name is John T. Hoggard High School.
The story has been updated.