The North Carolina High School Athletic Association and the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association canceled their spring sports seasons on Friday.
The cancellations followed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Friday afternoon that public schools in the state will remain closed to students and staff for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Students will continue remote learning.
“Today, we’ve had to make another tough choice,” Cooper said in his address Friday afternoon. “Together with Superintendent Johnson and Chairman Davis, we have decided to continue remote learning for the rest of this school year for our K-12 public schools. School classrooms may be closed, but the learning is not over. We don’t make this decision lightly, but it’s important to protect the health and safety of our students and our school staff.”
The suspension of spring sports at the high school level began after professional basketball player Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Utah Jazz became the first known professional athlete in America to test positive for novel coronavirus on March 11.
His positive test result set off a domino effect across the nation of sporting entities either suspending or canceling events.
The NCISAA indefinitely suspended its spring sports season on March 12, while the NCHSAA suspended the spring sports season beginning March 13 at 11:59 p.m. through April 6.
The NCHSAA then extended the suspension through May 15.
Albemarle School and Lawrence Academy are private schools in the region that are members of the NCISAA.
“Effectively immediately, the 2020 Spring Season has officially been canceled,” NCISAA executive director Homar Ramirez said in a statement posted on the NCISAA website on Friday. “I regret to inform you that there will be no regular season activities, playoffs or championships.”
Ramirez added the NCISAA will not have spring all-state teams or Wells Fargo Cup winners.
The NCISAA’s summer protocol is scheduled to begin May 18.
This spring, Albemarle School sponsored baseball, softball and girls’ soccer.
“While it isn’t a huge surprise given the governor’s recent stay at home extension, it is sad news to have confirmed,” Albemarle School athletic director Tim Dunn said in a statement. “We hate to see any athletes miss a season but it’s heartbreaking to know that our seniors are officially done with their high school careers after such a short season. Everyone’s safety has to be the number one priority, but it is hard news to receive!”
Bertie County, Camden County, Cape Hatteras, Currituck County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, First Flight, Gates County, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County high schools are schools in the region that are members of the NCHSAA.
The NCHSAA sponsors boys’ and girls’ track and field, baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ golf, boys’ tennis and lacrosse in the spring.
“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and Staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker in a statement on Friday afternoon. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.”
“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our State Basketball Championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Tucker. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a “W” in the win column!”
The NCHSAA boys’ and girls’ basketball state championship games were set to be played March 14.
The NCHSAA added that its board of directors will meet next week to discuss finalizing the basketball state playoffs, policies for summer activities, as well as address academic eligibility concerns for Fall 2020.
New Life Academy athletic director Tiffany Saunders told the Daily Advance on Friday that the school has followed the lead of public schools and suspended all spring sports for the remainder of the school year.
New Life Academy sponsored baseball and softball this spring.
Victory Christian School did not field high school sports teams during the spring.