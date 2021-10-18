The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association released its state playoff volleyball and boys soccer brackets for its four classifications on Sunday.
In the Class 1A volleyball tournament, Albemarle School (13-3) was designated as the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
The Colts earned two byes into the quarterfinal round of the state tournament in Class 1A.
Albemarle School is scheduled to host a quarterfinal round match Saturday, Oct. 23.
In the Class 1A boys soccer tournament, Albemarle School (1-8) will play in a first round match in Durham against Cresset Christian Academy (2-11) on Tuesday.
NCHSAA girls tennis: The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the girls tennis dual team state playoff brackets for its four classifications on Monday.
In the Class 2A tournament, John A. Holmes (13-1) secured the No. 4 seed in the East region. The Aces will host No. 13 seed Research Triangle (10-4) in a first round match Wednesday.
Northeastern (13-1) secured the No. 11 seed and will be on the road to play No. 6 seed East Carteret (10-2) in a first round match Wednesday.
Holmes and Northeastern were the co-champions of the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference, but Holmes won a tiebreaker match on Oct. 13 to earn the conference champion designation and higher seed for the dual team state playoffs.
In the Class 3A tournament, First Flight (6-4) secured the No. 10 seed and will travel to play No. 7 seed Union Pines (11-2) in the first round of the playoffs.
First Flight was the highest ranking Class 3A program in the Northeastern Coastal Conference this fall, which earned it a berth in the Class 3A state playoffs.