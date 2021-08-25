Realignment by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association this past spring changed the landscape of high school volleyball for area public high schools.
For the first time in years, the annual rivalry games between Camden County and Perquimans County will be non-conference contests this fall, while Camden and Currituck, will now be a conference matchup in the Class 2A/Class 3A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Perquimans County is the favorite to win the Class 1A Four Rivers Conference this fall and will play North East Carolina Prep in Tarboro, Gates County, Bertie County, South Greek, Tarboro, Riverside in Williamston and Washington County in league games.
Currituck and First Flight, both Class 3A programs, along with Camden, a Class 2A program, will attempt to claim the Northeastern Coastal Conference title.
Hertford County, John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County are the other Class 2A programs in the NCC.
Here is more on area volleyball teams:
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Brandi Richardson
Last season’s record: 0-14 overall, 0-8 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Aces make the move from Class 1A in the AAC to Class 2A in the Northeastern Coastal Conference this fall.
Sarai Leigh, a senior outside hitter and middle hitter, Hannah Pippins, a senior libero, Avagail Lily, a senior right side hitter, Ellison Owens, a senior right side hitter, Ashlee Richardson, a junior setter, Reagan Privott, a junior outside hitter and middle hitter and Reagan Stallings, a junior middle hitter, are the returning players from last season’s team.
Molly Cobb, a junior outside hitter and middle hitter, Breanna Potts , a junior setter, and Karlee Lynch, a junior outside hitter, are expected to contribute this season.
Coach Richardson noted while the Aces are a developing team, some of the girls are really starting to step up into their roles. The coach added the Aces are working on fine tuning their hitting.
Coach Richardson noted although Holmes did not have a winning season last year, she feels confident that these girls are ready to show everyone what they can do.
Overcoming last season’s struggles will be key for the Aces this season.
“We just need to work together as a team and keep the lines of communication open,” coach Richardson said.
CAMDEN
Coach: Ashley Miller
Last season’s record: 11-4 overall, 6-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Bruins return eight starters from last season’s team that advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
Leading the Bruins offensively this fall is senior outside hitter McKayla Knauss. Knauss is an outstanding all-around player.
Sam Smith, a senior defensive specialist is a great passer and leader. Kenison Parker, a senior middle hitter, is a great leader on the team.
Tessa Forehand, a junior outside hitter, is a powerful hitter on offense.
Peyton Carver, a junior setter and right side hitter, is a great all-around player.
Adisyn Russell, a sophomore defensive specialist, is also an all-around player for the team.
Carlyn Tanis, a sophomore, right side hitter, is a strong hitter and a great all-around player.
Sydney Tatum, a senior setter, is a great setter and leader. Mackenzie Boose, a senior right side hitter and middle hitter is expected to contribute this season as a blocker.
Coach Miller noted the Bruins have a very talented team that works hard and strives to improve daily.
“I am extremely excited to see what our team will accomplish this year,” Miller said. Camden is off to a 1-0 start to the fall 2021 season.
The Bruins are scheduled to have two non-conference games against Perquimans and Pinetown’s Northside during the season.
PASQUOTANK
Coaches: Andrew Shakely (head coach), and Chelsea Morris (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 4-5 overall, 4-5 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Ellie Bojo, a senior defensive specialist, Karlie Banks, a senior defensive specialist, Callie Wells, a senior outside hitter, and Natalee Meads, a sophomore outside hitter are the returning starters from last season’s team.
Reign Powell, a senior middle hitter and Deanna Halstead, a junior middle hitter, are expected to be starters for the Panthers this season.
Maya Sledge, a junior hitter, Emma Bailey, a freshman outside hitter and defensive specialist, Leah Sawyer, a freshman setter, Ashlynn Wiatt, a freshman setter and defensive specialist, Veychara Eley, a freshman hitter, Addison Foster, a freshman right side hitter and Temple Parker, a sophomore hitter, are expected to contribute this season.
Shakley noted the Panthers have a mix of experienced players looking to continue growing their games along with a lot of incoming ninth graders and new faces that are looking to help the program in a big way.
The coach added the strength of the team this year will be consistent defense coupled with timely offense, wearing down our opponents into making key mistakes.
“As in any season, we look forward to the challenge and are excited to see the improvement our team makes over the course of the season,” Shakely said.
Pasquotank was scheduled to begin its season Tuesday against Bertie County.
PERQUIMANS
Coach: Kristie Thach
Last season’s record: 17-1 overall, 8-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Pirates aim to have another successful season this fall.
Last winter, Perquimans won the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference and advanced to the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional championship game.
The Pirates claimed the regional runner-up plaque last season.
Leading Perquimans this season is junior outside hitter Tori Williamson. Last season, Williamson had 219 kills and 169 service points. She was named the Daily Advance Co-Area Player of the Year, a North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region and Class 1A All-State team selection and the Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Eby Scaff, is a junior outside hitter who had 192 kills last season and was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Daven Brabble is a sophomore middle hitter who posted 82 kills and 20 blocks last season.
Ariana Salupo, a junior middle hitter, had 36 kills and 29 blocks last season.
Williamson, Scaff, Brabble and Salupo were all starting players from last season and are starters this season.
Maddie Chaulk, a junior setter, will set and hit right side for the Pirates this season, while Symiaya Leary, a senior right side hitter, had 46 kills last season.
Chaulk and Leary are expected to be starters this season.
Kaileigh Nixon, a senior defensive specialist, Ariel Lewis, a senior right side hitter, Ellie Jackson, a junior setter, Ellie Ward, a sophomore defensive specialist, Macie Cooper, a senior defensive specialist, Joleigh Connor, a junior defensive specialist and Lexi Williams, a junior right side hitter, are expected to contribute during the season.
Nixon had 59 service points last season. Lewis is expected to play right side this season. Jackson will assist in setting this season. Ward had 51 digs last season, while Cooper had 73 service points last season.
Connor will play in the back row, while Williams will hit right side this season.
Thach noted this team has nine returning players and four that are new to the varsity team. The coach added the strengths of the Pirates would be that they are returning all of our hitters and this team works hard every day.
Thach added they strive to get better and they are good teammates.
One of Perquimans’ weaknesses might be losing three key players to graduation and filling those roles this season.
To Thach, some of the main keys to the season will be continuing to work to improve our game, play at a faster pace, and spread the ball around to all hitters making our offense harder to defend.
Before Tuesday’s home non-conference match against Currituck, Perquimnas has a 2-0 record this season with wins against Bear Grass Charter and Cape Hatteras.
MANTEO
Coaches: Heather Daniels Sulkowski (head coach), Stu Serine (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 3-9 overall, 3-5 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: Jamie Holton (senior, setter and hitter), MaKenna Sexton (senior, outside hitter) and Erika Bailey (junior, middle hitter) are returning starters from last season.
Holton is committed to play college volleyball at The Citadel.
Bella Alexander (sophomore, defensive specialist and setter), Taryn Booth (junior, middle hitter), Kelley Cook (freshman, outfitter) and Sophia Harper (junior, right side hitter) are expected to start this season.
Cook was a standout volleyball player at Manteo Middle School.
Grace Albarty (sophomore, hitter and defensive specialist is expected to contribute.
Sulkowski noted the strengths of the team is hitting and offense, while the team will need to make adjustments with a new coach, passing and playing in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Sulkowski is in her first season leading the program, but is not new to Manteo High School volleyball.
She played for Manteo in the 1990s and was inducted into the Manteo High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
While a student at Manteo, she went by Heather Daniels. Sulkowski graduated from Manteo in 1996.
Sulkowski also coached volleyball at the college level and at high schools in Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Stu Serine will serve as Sulkowski’s assistant coach. Serine coached Sulkowski when she attended Manteo High School as a student in the 1990s.
Manteo has a 1-1 record to begin the fall 2021 season.
CURRITUCK
Coaches: Christopher Ferretti (head coach), Adreienne Wimmer (assistant), Robin Kane (assistant)
Last season’s record: 10-3 overall, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Knights will attempt to secure another Northeastern Coastal Conference championship this season.
The Knights won the winter 2020-2021 NCC championship and played in the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
Currituck returns Caitlyn Ferretti (a senior outside hitter, middle hitter and right side hitter) and Laine Russell (a senior setter and defensive specialist) this season.
Both were selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team for the winter 2020-21 season.
Tuesday’s match at Perquimans was the Knights’ season opener.
Roster: Shaelin Bilbo (sophomore, libero, defensive specialist), Octavia Everett (junior outside hitter), Meagan Kesler (junior, defensive specialist, outside hitter and libero), Darcie Rodriguez (senior, setter and right side hitter), Lanie Russell (senior, setter and defensive specialist), Caitlyn Ferretti (senior, outside hitter, middle hitter and right side hitter), NeVear Watts (junior, libero, defensive specialist and setter), Larissa Beaumont (senior, right side hitter and setter), Lacey Warters (senior, outside hitter, right side hitter and middle blocker), Callie Basnett (senior, middle hitter and right side hitter), Emma Cole (junior, middle blocker, outside hitter and right side hitter), Demetria Sarafis (junior, right side hitter outside hitter and middle blocker), Macy Wardle (sophomore, libero and defensive specialist) and Taylor Woyer (sophomore, libero, defensive specialist and outside hitter).