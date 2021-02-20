The North Carolina High School Athletic Association releases the fourth and final draft for conference realignment for the 2021-25 athletic seasons Friday.
There was no change in the proposed conferences involving area schools in the latest draft.
All proposed area conferences have been the same since the second draft.
In Class 1A for the proposed conference listed as Conference 2 in the draft, that league will include Bertie County, Gates County, North East Carolina Prep in Tarboro, Perquimans County, Riverside-Martin in Williamston, South Creek in Robersonville, Tarboro and Washington County high schools.
The other Class 1A league in the area, known in the draft as Conference 1, includes Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke.
The Class 2A/3A conference in the region, known in the draft as Conference 15, includes Class 2A schools Camden County, Hertford County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County along with Class 3A schools Currituck County and First Flight.
The NCHSAA goes through a realignment process every four years.
The realignment process is expected to be approved this spring and begin in August for the Fall 2021 season.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gates 61, Camden 49: The Red Barons (4-3, 4-3 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (8-6, 4-4 AAC) in a league game Thursday at Camden County High School in Camden.
Hertford County 80, First Flight 44: The Nighthawks (4-8, 1-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost to the Bears (10-0, 8-0 NCC) in a league game Thursday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 22 points and made four 3-pointers.
Hertford County’s Keondre Rodgers scored 21 points, Daylan Askew followed with 20 points, Quinton Wright scored 15 points, while Israel Powell scored 14 points in the win.
Askew added two rebounds, three assists and seven steals.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gates 32, Camden 29: Gates (6-1, 6-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Camden (0-13, 0-7 AAC) in a league game Thursday at Camden County High School.