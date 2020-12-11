The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the first draft of conference realignment across its four classifications Thursday morning.
The release follows the association’s proposed realigned classifications, which were released Dec. 4.
In the proposed Class 1A conference designated in the draft as Conference 2, it would include Bertie County, Gates County, Perquimans County, Riverside-Martin in Williamston, South Creek in Robersonville and Washington County high schools.
The other proposed Class 1A league in the area is designated as Conference 1 in the draft and includes Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke high schools.
In the proposed Class 2A/Class 3A conference in the region, it was designated as Conference 15 in the draft and includes Class 2A Camden County, Hertford County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools along with Class 3A Currituck County and First Flight high schools.
All schools in the area are designated in the NCHSAA’s East region.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement Thursday. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
Tucker added, “I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process. I am also thankful for the hard work of our Staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”
The association notes member schools may submit concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by January 8, 2021. The NCHSAA’s Realignment Committee will reconvene on January 13, 2021 to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.
The NCHSAA said the second draft of conference alignments will be sent to the membership on January 14, 2021.
Once the second draft has been posted, schools will have the opportunity to submit an appeal in writing by January 21, 2021.
All appeals will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Realignment is expected to be confirmed in March 2021 and to take effect in August 2021 of the 2021-22 athletic year.
The four-season cycle is set to conclude at the end of the 2024-25 athletic year in June 2025.