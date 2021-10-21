The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released volleyball state playoff brackets Thursday.
In the Class 1A tournament, Perquimans (20-2) is the No. 1 seed in the East region and is set to play No. 32 seed River Mill Academy (7-15) in the first round Saturday.
Cape Hatteras (15-3) is the No. 4 seed in the region and hosts No. 29 seed North Duplin (9-9) in the first round Saturday at 4 p.m.
In the Class 2A tournament, Camden (22-0) is the No. 1 overall seed in the East region and will host No. 32 seed Heide Trask (6-9) in the first round Saturday at 5 p.m.
John A. Holmes (9-14) secured the No. 27 seed in the tournament's East region and will travel to No. 6 seed Bartlett Yancey (20-1) in a first round match Saturday.
According to NCHSAA records, the Aces earned their first state playoff berth since the 2009 season.
Manteo (10-7) earned the No. 18 seed in the region and is set to travel to No. 15 seed SouthWest Edgecombe (18-5) in a first round match Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the Class 3A tournament, Currituck County (15-7) is the No. 8 seed in the East region of the tournament and hosts No. 25 seed Dixon (10-9) in a first round match Saturday at 7 p.m.
First Flight (11-8) is the No. 20 seed and travels to No. 13 seed Charles B. Aycock (18-6) in a first round match Saturday at 3 p.m.