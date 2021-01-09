The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its volleyball state playoff brackets Saturday afternoon.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the state playoffs for all four classifications were shortened from 64 teams to 32 teams.
The east and west regions will each have 16 teams.
In the Class 2A state playoffs, Currituck County (9-2 overall, 8-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) earned the No. 5 seed in the East Regional and will host No. 12 seed Whiteville (11-1 overall, 7-1 Three Rivers Conference 1A/2A) in the first round.
In the Class 1A state playoffs, Perquimans County (14-0 overall, 8-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured the No. 2 seed in the East Regional and will host No. 15 seed Vance Charter (3-3 overall, 3-3 North Central Conference) in a first round match.
Also in Class 1A, Camden County (10-3 overall, 6-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) earned the No. 11 seed in the East Regional as a wild card and will travel to No. 6 seed Cape Hatteras (5-3 overall, 4-1 Atlantic 5 Conference) in a first round match.
Cape Hatteras, Currituck and Perquimans earned automatic berths into the state playoffs by winning their respective regular season conference championships.
Whiteville finished second overall in its nine-team conference to secure an automatic berth.
According to the NCHSAA, conferences with nine or more teams earned three automatic berths into the playoffs.
Conferences with six teams or less earned one automatic berth into the playoffs, while leagues with seven to eight teams earned two automatic berths.
According to the NCHSAA, first round matches are scheduled to be held Tuesday.
The state championship matches will be contested on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Green Level High School in Wake County.