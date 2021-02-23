The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its state playoff tournament brackets Sunday.
In Class 1A, the John A. Holmes boys’ basketball team earned an automatic bid into the state playoff tournament as the champions of the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
The Aces (9-1, 5-0 AAC) will host Pender (8-5) in a first round game in Edenton today at 6 p.m. on the NFHS Network.
Today’s game will be Edenton’s first contest since Feb. 5.
The Patriots finished fourth overall in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and earned a bid into the state playoffs as a wild card.
Perquimans County (9-4, 4-3 AAC) earned a spot in the playoffs as a wild card and will travel south to play West Columbus (6-6) in a first round game today at 6 p.m.
The Vikings finished fourth overall in the 1A/2A Three Rivers Conference, but had the best record among the 1A schools in the conference to earn a bid in the playoffs.
Fellow AAC member Gates County (4-4, 4-3 AAC) will play in Williamston against Riverside (11-0) in a first round game today at 6 p.m.
The Knights are the champions of the Coastal Plains Conference.
In Class 2A, Northeastern Coastal Conference champion Hertford County (10-0) will host Farmville Central (10-0) in a first round game today.
Northeastern (8-3) earned a spot in the 2A tournament as a wild card and will play at Heide Trask today at 6 p.m.
The Eagles finished second in the NCC this winter.
The Titans (8-3) were the top 2A team in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference this season and earned an automatic bid into the tournament.
In the Class 1A girls’ tournament, John A. Holmes (8-5) will travel south to play East Carteret (6-6) in a first round game today at 6 p.m.
The game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
The Aces earned a spot in the tournament as a wild card and finished second in the Albemarle Athletic Conference, while the Mariners had the best record among Class 1A schools in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Manteo (3-8), an AAC school, is in the tournament as a wild card and will play at Carolina Conference champion Princeton (13-0) in a first round game today.
Gates County (6-1), the champions of the AAC, will host Vance Charter (7-2) in a first round game today.
Cape Hatteras (6-3), the champions of the Atlantic 5 Conference, hosts at-large team Riverside (6-4) in a first round game today.
In Class 2A, First Flight (10-1), the champions of the Northeastern Coastal Conference, hosts North Pitt (11-2), a wild card from the Eastern Plains Conference, in a first round game today.
Second round state playoff games are scheduled for Thursday.
A paid subscription is required to watch all games on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Currituck 76, First Flight 55: Currituck (7-6, 4-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated First Flight (4-9, 1-7 NCC) in a league game Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Carmillo Burton led Currituck with 20 points, three assists, a rebound and a steal, Jayden Greene followed with 19 points, five rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
Trevor Davis posted 10 points, six rebounds, an assist and two steals, Ernest Harris had two blocked shots, 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and eight points, Traveon Powell had six points and two assists.
Josh Rupert posted two points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals, Noah Cutler had three assists, Bobby Little had seven points, while Makegan Piorkowski and Tanner Dowdey scored two points each in the win.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 32 points, Callahan Lutz followed with 13 points, Jered Gwatkin posted six points, Carson Hahne had three points, while Ian Crumpler had a point.
Northeastern 51, Pasquotank 32: The Eagles (8-3, 6-2 NCC) defeated the Panthers (1-11, 1-7 NCC) in a league game Friday at Pasquotank County High School.
Kaveon Freshwater led Northeastern with 13 points, Zaki Evans followed with 11 points, Kamari Braswell and Deandre Proctor scored six points each.
Deshaun Felton and Jakobie Hopson posted four points each, Caleb Bowe scored two points, while De’Andre Tolson scored a point in the win.
Perquimans 60, Gates 57: The Pirates defeated the Red Barons in a designated non-conference game Friday in Edenton.
EJ Gatling led Perquimans with 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals, Kameron Hall followed with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, Trenton Sawyer and Amarion Hunter scored 12 points each, Antwan Harris scored five points and Kesian Elliott scored two points in the win.
Hunter added seven assists, while Sawyer had seven rebounds.