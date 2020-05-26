The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is expected to address guidelines that lead to the return of athletic activities today.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Friday in a press briefing on the state’s response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak that the state is working closely with the NCHSAA.
Mandy Cohen, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, has been involved in the discussions with the NCHSAA.
On Friday, the state released guidelines for amateur and youth sports.
The state guidelines note “non-contact” sports, where contact between individuals is limited, are recommended to play at a limited capacity.
Swimming, tennis, baseball, softball, cycling, golf, diving, dance, disc golf, horseback riding, track and field, figuring staking, curling, running and pickelball were some sports designated as “non-contact” sports.
The state did not recommend “contact” sports, which have close and prolonged contact among individuals, to be played at this time.
Some of the “contact” sports include football, competitive cheer, lacrosse, basketball, soccer, wrestling, rugby and hockey.
The state recommends “contact” sports may have conditioning, drills and practices with “in which dummy players, sleds, punching bags and similar equipment are used but athletes are not playing the actual sport, itself.”
“We know that contact sports like basketball or football, when you are in each other’s personal space and you are breathing out respiratory droplets on one another, we know that is a higher way of spreading the virus,” Cohen said in Friday’s press briefing. “as oppose to non-contact sports like tennis or baseball or individual sports — like swimming or golf; those non-contact sports, we say that is fine to proceed from a recommendation perspective.”
The state’s guidance also provides recommendations for social distancing and minimizing exposure, cloth face coverings, cleaning and hygiene, monitoring for symptoms, protecting vulnerable populations, combating misinformation and water and ventilation systems.
“As stated by the governor, we have been in communication with the Department of Health and Human Services concerning next steps for a return to athletic activities across the state,” the NCHSAA said in a statement on Friday afternoon. “Since we have not yet had an opportunity to discuss the guidelines mentioned by the Governor and Dr. Cohen with a broader audience in our membership, we will spend the next several days discussing options, opportunities and best practices for resuming activity with our board of directors and sports medicine advisory committee, in addition to other stakeholder groups such as principals, athletic director, coaches groups, etc. These conversations will help us determine a more specific and detailed path forward.”
Camden County, Currituck County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County high schools are members of the NCHSAA.
The NCHSAA canceled spring sports and postponed other athletic activities for member schools on April 24 because of the pandemic.
The association initially suspended spring sports and athletic activities on March 13.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A John A. Holmes High School boys’ basketball player is set to continue his career at the college level.
Bobby Wilson signed to play college basketball at Mid-Atlantic Christian University on Wednesday.
Wilson, a senior forward, averaged 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds. 3.6 assists and two steals per game during the season.
Wilson made the game-winning 3-pointer against Washington County in the Aces’ 89-86 win in double overtime on Feb. 4 at Perquimans County High School.
The MACU men’s basketball team completed the 2019-20 season with a 9-16 overall record with a 4-4 record against Eastern Metro Athletic Conference teams.
The Mustangs advanced to the semifinals of the EMAC tournament on Feb. 28.
SCHOLARSHIP AWARD
John A. Holmes High School senior Jhasiyana Gilliam was named the recipient of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship on Thursday.
According to the NCHSAA, Gilliam is a three-sport athlete at John A. Holmes High School where she plays volleyball, basketball, and softball.
Gilliam was recognized as the Offensive MVP in softball during her sophomore and junior year and receiving the JV Coaches’ Award.
Gilliam was named to the Principal’s List and membership into the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and the vice president of the school’s Leo Club.
She also volunteers with her church and other local organizations. Jhasiyana, who also goes by Jhasi, plans to study biomedical science.
As one of the state’s regional winners, Gilliam will receive a $750 scholarship.
The Willie Bradshaw Endowed Scholarship provides $750 of scholarship support to selected outstanding Black African American, Native American, Alaska Native, Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or Hispanic American student-athletes participating on a sanctioned varsity team at an NCHSAA member school.
LaTyra English of Union High School and Jesse Ssengonzi of Green Hope High School were named the state winners of the award and received an additional $1,000 in scholarship aid.