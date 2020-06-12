The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association released its guidelines for conducting summer activities.
Albemarle School is a member of the NCISAA.
The guidelines were crafted by the NCISAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
The guidelines were crafted “in accordance with state or local restrictions, specifically the State of North Carolina Executive Orders. Schools must be in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their areas.”
The guidelines identify vulnerable individuals as people who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
That includes individuals 65 years old and older and any individual who has a serious underlying medical condition.
The guidelines strongly recommend athletes, coaches, staff and participants wear face coverings when not actively engaged in physical activity or when they may be less than six feet from another person.
The NCISAA highly encourages member schools to value the role of athletic trainers.
The NCISAA has implemented a three stage protocol for its members to open up facilities and re-engaging its athletic community.
In all three stages, pre-workout screenings for COVID-19, limitations on gatherings, facilities cleaning, physical activity and athletic equipment usage and hydration are highlighted.
Each stage is recommended to last for 14 days.
Stage 1 is the most restrictive and stage three is the most open.
Stage three is recommended to last until the start of the fall season.