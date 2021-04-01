A Northeastern football player was recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for his play in a win against First Flight on Friday night.
Deandre Proctor, a senior quarterback, was one of two athletes named the NCHSAA Performance of the Week winner for March 22-27.
The association made the announcement Tuesday.
Proctor was honored along with East Surry High School softball player Hali Scott.
According to the NCHSAA, Proctor accounted for 435 all-purpose yards and 6 touchdowns on Friday night. The senior quarterback threw four touchdowns to four different receivers, completing 15 of 27 passes for 230 yards. He also added 205 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as Northeastern took down First Flight.
The association recognized Scott and Proctor on the NCHSAA website and social media pages with a video.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 9, Perquimans 2: The Aces (6-0) defeated the Pirates (2-2) in a designated non-conference match Tuesday at Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
Holmes was led by Bailey Rinehart and her five goals and two assists, Carson Ray followed with two goals and four assists, Liza Bond scored two goals, while Amanda Turner made nine saves on 11 shots on goal for the win.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 25, Bertie 1: The Knights (2-3, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Falcons (0-2, 0-1 NCC) in five innings of a league game Tuesday at Bertie County High School.
Karrigan Belangia led Currituck by going 4-for-5 at the plate with seven RBI and four runs scored, Kylee Schojan went 4-for-5 with a home run and five runs scored.
Mirenda Shields had two hits with an RBI, Eboni Bailey posted a double with an RBI and Gracey Capps was credited with an RBI in the win.
Belangia pitched four innings, gave up three hits, an earned run and registered seven strikeouts for the win.
Elizabeth Hewitt pitched an inning and had a strikeout for Currituck.
First Flight 18, Pasquotank 0: The Nighthawks (2-1, 1-0 NCC) defeated the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 NCC) in a conference game Tuesday at First Flight High School.
BOYS TENNIS
First Flight 8, Currituck 1: The Nighthawks (3-0, 3-0 NCC) defeated the Knights (0-2, 0-2 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Currituck County High School.
Currituck’s Cole Menteer won his No. 3 singles match 6-1, 7-6[9-7] against Christopher Young-Stone.
First Flight’s James Warner defeated Tyler Sunderlin in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Max Stabley defeated Noah Cutler 6-4, 6-2 in No. 2 singles.
Ethan Haskie defeated Andrew Stevenson in No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-1. Dylan Johnson defeated Kaden Underwood 6-0, 6-0 in No. 5 singles.
Logan Thiessen defeated Wyatt Spencer 6-1, 6-0 in No. 6 singles.
Warner and Haskie defeated Sunderlin and Cutler 8-1 in No. 1 doubles. Young-Stone and Johnson defeated Menteer and Stevenson 8-4 in No. 2 doubles.
Bert Weddington and Cam Summerton defeated Underwood and Spencer 8-0 in No. 3 doubles.
FOOTBALL
The Byrd Bowl between Camden County and Currituck County will be played Monday, April 5 at Currituck County High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The non-conference contest was initially scheduled to be played March 6 at Camden County, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Camden program.