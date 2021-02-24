ROCKY POINT — The Northeastern boys’ basketball team defeated Heide Trask 81-56 Tuesday in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoffs at Trask.
Kamari Braswell led the Eagles (9-3) with 18 points, Jakobie Hopson followed with 14 points, Zakie Evans had 13 points.
Deandre Proctor and Kaveon Freshwater posted 10 points each, Deshaun Felton had seven points, Darrion Wiggins had four points, Jakih Gramby had three points and Caleb Bowe scored two points in the win.
Trask (8-4) was led by Robert Pridgen and his 17 points, six rebounds and a steal.
The Eagles play St. Pauls in the second round today.
Class 1A
West Columbus 80, Perquimans 68: Perquimans (9-5) had its season end in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs against West Columbus (7-6) Tuesday at West Columbus in Cerro Gordo.
Brandis Kelly led the Vikings with 26 points, Keywone Sumpter followed with 16 points, while Unique Kelly and Amajae Lowery had 14 points each.
Brandis Kelly added 19 rebounds, four blocked shots, three steals and an assist, while Sumpter had 10 rebounds and a blocked shot.
West Columbus plays the 2020 Class 1A co-state champion Henderson Collegiate in the second round.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
NCCAA tournament play-in: Victory Christian defeated Mount Calvary 39-25 Tuesday at Victory Christian School.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 17 points, a blocked shot and seven rebounds, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with 12 points, two assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
Courtney Swimme had five points, six assists, six rebounds and a steal, Marlee Johnson had three points, an assist, six rebounds and a steal, while Adison Pharr had two points and a rebound.
Olivia Cansler had a rebound and a steal, while Allison Bateman, Brea Brewer and Morgan Siedenburg each had one rebound in the win.
Bailey Wade led Mt. Calvary with seven points.
NCHSAA Class 1A
East Carteret 45, John A. Holmes 37: The Mariners (7-6) defeated the Aces (8-6) in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday at East Carteret High School in Beaufort.
Manteo at Princeton: Princeton (13-0) advanced to the second round of the state playoff due to Manteo (3-8) forfeiting the first round game scheduled for Tuesday. According to WRAL’s HighSchoolOT.com, Manteo’s forfeit was due to COVID-19 protocols.
Class 2A
First Flight 82, North Pitt 49: The Panthers (12-2) defeated the Nighthawks (10-2) in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Zamareya Jones led North Pitt with 45 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, eight steals and three blocked shots, J’Nadia Maye scored 18 points, nine assists, five steals and three rebounds, while Aquarius Pettaway scored 11 points, four steals and a blocked shot in the win.
Riverside 54, Cape Hatteras 37: The Knights (7-4) defeated the Hurricanes (6-4) in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday at Cape Hatteras.
Cape Hatteras’ Kylie Phillips scored 11 points with a blocked shot, a steal and two rebounds.
Hannah Curcio and Eliza Quidley followed with eight points each, Laya Barley scored six points, Eliza Quidley and McKayla Gordon scored two points each.
Riverside, from Williamston, advances to the second round.
BOYS’ SOCCER
John A. Holmes 6, Perquimans 4: The Aces (2-3-1, 1-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Pirates (1-4, 1-2 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at the Northern Chowan Community Center in Tyner.
Perquimans was led by Tony Riddick and Dylan Cox who both had one goal and one assist,
William Lawrence scored a goal, while Jacob Nixon had a goal and two assists.
The match was tied 4-4 with around six minutes remaining in the second half.
Edenton scored two goals late to secure the win.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted the Pirates always seem to play Edenton tough and credited the Aces for being a good team.
Castle noted Perquimans continued to play well offensively, but still needs to improve some on defense.
First Flight 11, Currituck 2: The Nighthawks (3-0-1, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Knights (0-3, 0-1 NCC) in a conference game Tuesday at First Flight High School.
First Flight’s Tanner Bouker scored three goals with two assists, Claudio Chacon followed with two goals with an assist.
Dominic Marino, Colin Byard and Dylan Rich each had a goal with an assist, Jean Murillo and Joey Krieg each scored a goal, while Jacob Thomas posted an assist.
First Flight goalkeeper Benicio Garcia Agresto made one save on three shots on goal for the win.