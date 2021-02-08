BARCO — The Northeastern High School boys’ basketball team defeated Currituck County 48-44 Friday night at Currituck County High School.
Northeastern (6-1, 4-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) was led in the league game by Deandre Proctor who scored 19 points, Kaveon Freshwater followed with 14 points, while Zaki Evans posted 11 points.
Jakih Gramby scored two points, while Alandas Williams and De’Andre Tolson scored one point each in the win.
Carmillo Burton led Currituck (5-3, 2-2 NCC) with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, Trevor Davis followed with 10 points, four rebounds and an assist.
Makegan Piorkowski scored eight points, with three rebounds and a steal, Josh Rupert scored six points with a rebound, a steal and a blocked shot, Ernest Harris scored three points with seven rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots, Traveon Powell and Bobby Little scored two points each.
Powell added five rebounds and three assists, Little added a rebound with a blocked shot, while Noah Cutler posted two rebounds, and an assist.
Hertford County 73, First Flight 41: The Nighthawks (4-5, 1-3 NCC) lost to the Bears (4-0, 2-0 NCC) in the league game Friday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 27 points and made five 3-point shots, Callahan Lutz followed with six points, Jered Gwatkin scored five points, while Cason Smith scored three points.
John A. Holmes 52, Camden 40: The Aces (9-0, 5-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (5-5, 2-3 AAC) in a league game Friday at Camden County High School in Camden.
Andre Barnett led Camden with 12 points, three rebounds and six steals, Isaiah Hill and Charlie Pippen followed with 11 points each.
Hill posted three rebounds and an assist, Pippen had five rebounds, three steals and an assist, Jayden Walton scored six points with two rebounds.
Dasani Parker posted four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Perquimans 87, Bear Grass Charter 56: The Pirates (7-2) defeated the Bears (5-4) in a non-conference game Friday at Bear Grass Charter in Williamston.
Nasir Parker led Perquimans in the win with 25 points, EJ Gatling followed with 19 points, A’marion Hunter posted 16 points.
Trenton Sawyer added nine points, Antwan Harris had four points, while Saquaon Kearse posted two points.
Perquimans scored 20 or more points in each quarter of the game.
TEACH 73, Victory Christian 41: The Eagles lost to TEACH in Washington on Friday.
Kaden Harris led Victory Christian with 13 points, two assists, two blocked shots, eight rebounds and two steals, Gavin Swimme followed with 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Chris Lester posted eight points, an assist, 10 rebounds and a steal, Ethan Meads had four points, two assists, five rebounds and a steal, Phillip Keeter had three points and two rebounds, Christopher Barclift scored two points and two rebounds.
Landon Phillips and Peyton Fisher each had a rebound.
Lance Styons led TEACH with 21 points, Ryan Ange followed with 18 points, Isaiah Powell scored 13 points, and Jacob Whitesell scored 10 points in the win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Perquimans 64, Bear Grass Charter 22: The Pirates (3-4) defeated the Bears (2-5) Friday at Bear Grass.
Perquimans was led in the non-league game by Jaslyn Holley’s 20 points, Belle Pierce followed with 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Asha Elliott posted nine points, six rebounds, three assists and 10 steals, while Jada Modlin had seven points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals in the win.
John A. Holmes 49, Camden 21: The Aces (6-3, 5-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-10, 0-5 AAC) in a conference game Friday at Camden County High School.
Janay Cordy led Camden with 13 points, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot, Tessa Dodson posted five points and two steals, Sissy Barnett had three points, a rebound and two steals, Caroline Pait posted two rebounds and four steals, Kendall Watlington had a rebound with a blocked shot, while Emily Graham had three rebounds.
Victory Christian 25, TEACH 17: The Eagles defeated TEACH in Washington on Friday.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 10 points, four rebounds and a steal, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with eight points, an assist, two blocked shots, two rebounds and a steal.
Adison Pharr, Morgan Siedenburg and Marlee Johnson scored two points each, while Courtney Swimme scored a point.
Swimme added three assists, four blocked shots, three rebounds and three steals, Pharr had two rebounds and two steals, Sidenburg had a rebounds with two steals, Johnson posted three rebounds, while Olivia Cansler had six rebounds in the win.
Riley Taylor led TEACH with seven points.
First Flight 45, Hertford County 37: The Nighthawks (9-0, 3-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Bears (2-1, 0-1 NCC) in the league game Friday at Hertford County High School.
Bella Schweitzer led First Flight with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal, Emma Richards scored 12 points with six rebounds, three assists and three steals, Elizabeth Clagett scored 10 points with 11 rebounds, three assists, six steals and four blocked shots, while Neely Morris had six points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in the victory.