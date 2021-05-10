Area athletes competed in North Carolina High School Athletic Association East regional boys tennis tournaments on Friday and Saturday.
The Class 2A tournament was held at Greene Central High School. Athletes from Currituck County, Northeastern at First Flight competed in singles and doubles tournaments.
Northeastern High School competed in the regional on Friday and Saturday.
Because the Eagles sent multiple athletes (5), they were eligible for points to be accumulated towards a team title as well.
Northeastern’s James Hornthal qualified to play in singles and competed on Friday.
Two doubles teams (Michael Carter/Wilson Wysor and Alex Kockler/Sim Hurdle) qualified and competed on Friday.
By winning two matches on Friday, both doubles teams qualified for the NCHSAA 2A Men’s Individual State Tournament next weekend (May 14th and May 15th) in Cary, N.C.
They also played two more matches on Saturday to determine their seeds at the State Tournament.
Michael Carter and Wilson Wysor finished in 2nd place, while Alex Kockler and Sim Hurdle finished in 3rd place.
As a result of the showing of these young men at the regional, Northeastern accumulated enough team points to finish as NCHSAA 2A East Runner-Up for the Team Tennis competition.
Tyler Sunderlin and Noah Cutler concluded their Currituck County High School tennis careers by advancing to the second round of the 2A Eastern Regionals at Snow Hill on Friday.
In the first round, the Currituck pair ousted Nathan Ellis and Deonta Edwards of Wilson Bedingfield, 6-0, 6-2.
In the second round, Sunderlin and Cutler fell to conference nemesis and No. 2 seed Michael Carter and Wilson Wysor of Northeastern, 6-0, 6-0.
Sunderlin will attend The Citadel in the fall, and Cutler will enroll at East Carolina.
“These are two fine young men, and it has been my honor to be their coach,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “They’ve both been wonderful representatives of our school.”
First Flight freshman James “J.J.” Woerner finished third in the regional’s singles tournament.
He earned a berth to the NCHSAA 2A Individual state championship singles tournament.
The Class 1A and Class 2A tournaments will be contested at the Cary Tennis Park.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
CHAPEL HILL— The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is pleased to announce that three schools have agreed to host the 2021 Women’s Soccer and Softball State Championships.
The association made the announcement on Friday, May 7.
Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium will host the Women’s Soccer Championships while North Davidson’s Mike Lambrose Field and Davie High School’s Softball Stadium will host the four best-of-three Softball State Championship Series games.
The decision was made to pursue high school venues due the cause and effect of COVID-19 and the resulting lack of availability at college and other large facilities.
Interestingly, the last time that a high school hosted the Women’s Soccer State Championship was in 1993 when Grimsley hosted the championship at Jamieson Stadium and the Whirlies defeated Sanderson 4-1.
Commissioner Que Tucker added, “We are very excited to play in these fine school facilities for our Championships and thank the administrators at Grimsley, Davie and North Davidson High Schools for their willingness to host our championships during these challenging times. We are looking forward to working with each school and each LEA to make this year’s State Championships a memorable experience for everyone involved.”
Spectator attendance will be limited for the 2021 Women’s Soccer and Softball State Championships.
The schedule, ticket information as well as which classifications will be assigned to a specific site in softball, be determined and announced this week.
— NCHSAA
STATE GAMES OF NC
North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event will be returning to the Triangle in 2021. The BODYARMOR State Games will host events in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Morrisville, Apex, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Sanford and Wake Forest from June 5 — July 18, 2021.
Over 12,000 athletes will have a chance to “go for the gold” in world-class venues throughout the Triangle area. Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park will both play host to High School Baseball. Both Field Hockey and High School Softball are set to take place at Duke University, with more High School Softball play taking place at Thomas Brooks Park. WakeMed Soccer Park will be the site of the Youth Soccer Tournament, while the Wake Competition Center and the other Triangle-area Polar Ice Houses will collectively host Youth and Adult Ice Hockey. Karate, Taekwondo, Youth Basketball and High School Basketball will all be held at the Raleigh Convention Center. Ninja is making its debut and will be held at Rock Solid Warrior (Fuquay-Varina) and Warrior Tech OCR (Morrisville)! Durham County Stadium will host both Track & Field and High School Lacrosse, while Cary Tennis Park will host Pickleball and Tennis. Swimming will also be back in 2021 at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
The BODYARMOR State Games will be held in many other venues in the region, including: Apex Fencing Academy, Triangle Badminton and Table Tennis (Morrisville), Southern Sand Volleyball Complex (Apex), Capital City BMX (Raleigh), Womble Park (Holly Springs), Deep River Sporting Clays and Shooting School (Sanford), and other area schools, parks and recreation facilities. For a complete list of venues and dates, please visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org.
Registration is open for the 2021 BODYARMOR State Games, which will offer twenty-seven different sports.
— State Games of North Carolina